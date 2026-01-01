Flu cases reach 'high' level in Indiana as numbers continue to rise

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are on the rise across the country, and here in Indiana we're seeing the same surge.

The state reached a 'high' level of reported cases this week, and many doctors are saying that number will only continue to rise.

“Just drive by the emergency rooms and a lot of urgent care centers, the parking lot is full," Dr. John Christenson, Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Riley Children's Health, said.

The respiratory illness season has returned.

“We’re seeing adenovirus around. We’re seeing COVID is around, and influenza is around," Dr. Christenson explained.

But one virus is taking its toll.

“Flu is queen or king right now," Dr. Christenson stated. "And the strain that is circulating in most of the cases is the A H3N2.”

Data from IU Health shows the same. Urgent cares have seen their cases of flu more than double in the last two weeks compared to the first two weeks of December, jumping from 4% to 10% of all cases. Just in December, urgent care centers diagnosed 910 cases of the flu.

“It's been late to start this year," Dawn Scott, Chief Nursing Officer of Franciscan Health in Central Indiana, said. "So we usually expect it to start in September; it's been much later, but we are now seeing a moderate increase in patients presenting to the ED and patients being admitted.”

“At the path it's going, it may surpass last year's - we’ll have to see. But it definitely has surpassed previous years," Dr. Christenson exclaimed.

With numbers expected to rise, doctors want to remind people of healthy habits.

“Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands," Scott said with a laugh. "That’s your number one defense against anything. Certainly, wearing masks in high-risk areas.”

“The number one thing that we know that prevents hospitalizations and deaths is the vaccine," Dr. Christenson stated. "It may not keep you from getting the symptoms of a runny nose or congestion, but it will definitely keep you out of the hospital and keep you from dying.”

“When you’ve got the flu, stay at home. Don’t share those germs with other people," Scott said.

Most flu cases do not require an emergency room visit. However, if you experience symptoms like difficulty breathing or a high fever, they recommend getting it checked out.

