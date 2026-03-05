From customer to owner: Illinois Street Food Emporium continues legacy under lifelong regular

BUTLER-TARKINGTON — A beloved spot in the Butler-Tarkington community enters a new chapter, hoping to continue the legacy of a long-standing neighborhood staple.

“It's part of the reason I moved here," Hope Oaks, who lives in Butler-Tarkington, said with a smile.

“I’ve been coming here since it opened," Elaine Eckhart, another resident, shared.

47 years. That's how long the Illinois Street Food Emporium has sat in this Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, marking a connection point for many in the community.

This year, however, some things are a little different.

“You see people running into their neighbors here, their coworkers here… you can just tell it's a center of community," Matthew Williford stated.

It's been part of Williford's life since he was a kid.

“I would come in here for the almond croissants and the cookies and everything like that," he said with a laugh.

He told WRTV he never expected what would happen later in life.

“When a place that has been here 47 years now, in the same location and is in such an unchanging community as Meridian-Kessler, you don’t pass an opportunity up like that," Williford stated.

So last year, he bought the Emporium, vowing to continue the legacy that came before him.

“It’s very much just a living part of the community," Williford explained. "It’s not owned by the community, but it's very much a community-supported place, and being able to play that role and lead it in that way is very special.”

“[I love that] the fact that it’s local and the people who work here are amazing and everything's made from scratch, but really it's the community feel of it," Oaks said.

“There’s been three owners, all local, and the quality and the friendliness has never changed," Eckhart said. "So, it's a great neighborhood spot.”

Williford said he has no plans to change some of his favorite aspects, like the butcher block counters, long-time menu and community feel.

He simply wants to make it stronger.

‘We wanna continue to open our community up and broaden what community means… how do we serve more people and how do we spread what the emporium has meant to these people - to most people," Williford said. "We want to build on that and enhance what we’ve done and what the emporium has stood for."

We asked Oaks and Eckhart if they plan to continue coming to the emporium.

"Yes, absolutely," Eckhart stated.

"We plan on it," Oaks said.

The Illinois Street Food Emporium is currently open Monday through Saturday. To see the full hours, you can go to their website here.

