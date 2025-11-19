From foster care to thriving adulthood: Indiana nonprofit expands reach to help more youth in foster care

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana-based nonprofit helping young people transitioning out of foster care is now expanding their reach nationwide.

Their goal? To continue helping as many young foster kids as they can.

“Nobody moves into adulthood alone, or they’re not going to be as successful if they’re moving into adulthood alone," Maggie Stevens said.

Stevens is the president and CEO of Foster Success.

“For many young people, when they turn 18, they have family members they can lean on," she explained. "For an individual who’s turning 18 in foster care, they likely don’t have that same support network that many of their non-foster care peers have.”

That's why Foster Success exists.

“What we really try to do is provide the safety net, connect young people to other adults - other resources - and help them build their social capital," Stevens said.

Rowan Grae has been involved in some of Foster Success' programs.

“It has personally been really tremendously helpful for me just to have the security that a lot of other people typically get from their biological families," he said.

As a kid in the foster care system, Grae told WRTV he believes Foster Success is something all foster kids should take advantage of.

“One of the biggest things with Foster Success is they're always trying to give people knowledge," he explained. "A lot of it has helped me narrow down where I wanna go in my life and what I wanna do with my life.”

“Really helping young people meet their maximum potential is our goal," Stevens stated.

The expansion of the program comes as Foster Success' latest impact report found they helped more than 1,800 young people last year. That includes more than 1,000 people here in Indiana. That's a 49% increase compared to just five years ago.

“You gain so much being involved in Foster Success, not just that support and that guidance but you also make friends and sometimes you make family." Grae exclaimed.

“We have young people that I met when I started eight years ago who are married, they’re starting their families, they’re buying their first homes, they are deep into work and working on masters degrees," Stevens said with a smile. "All the things that we would hope for them as they build their futures.”

The expansion also follows an executive order signed by the president last week. That order launched the first lady's 'Fostering the Future' initiative, focused on strengthening federal support for teens and young adults who are transitioning out of the foster care system.

