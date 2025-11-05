INDIANAPOLIS — A national chain of auto shops is giving Indy artists a platform to showcase their work.

Jiffy Lube started its mural project back in 2016, and it has now grown to include more than 20 locations across the state, with even more planned for the future.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

From graffiti to gallery: Jiffy Lube's mural project brings art to Indianapolis communities

"It's another way to make a difference," Lonnie Hinkle, Vice President of Operations for Jiffy Lube of Indiana, said.

Hinkle has been with this project since the beginning.

"The whole thing started at our Broad Ripple store right over at 64th and College," he explained. "The one wall that faces 64th Street was getting tagged repeatedly, and I can tell you I got tired of buying paint and going back over there and painting that wall over and over again.”

That's where the idea for a more impactful plan came about.

“There’s definitely a shortage of public art, and there’s lots of talent out there looking to put their art up in view, and we’re glad to put those both together," Hinkle said.

PREVIOUS | Artists grateful for work through Jiffy Lube

From College Ave to Allisonville Road to Keystone Avenue, murals have been popping up all over the north side and across central Indiana. The goal? To uplift artists and the communities they live in.

“It’s a great feeling to kind of contribute my talents to the community, to represent the community," William Ray said.

Ray is the artist behind Jiffy Lube's newest installation, "Vibrant Fashionistas."

“I wanted to do multiple characters to create kind of a community and then have them all have their own individuality, own style," he explained.

Ray's mural on Keystone Avenue is the 26th Jiffy Lube location to take part in the project. They hope that number continues to grow and inspire even more communities.

“I think public art serves to inspire and make people think a little differently, Ray said. "So it’s much needed for sure.”

“All the interest, you know, there’s people that normally aren’t fans of cars or the business of changing oil that have really embraced us and opened up that dialogue," Hinkle exclaimed.

If you're a local artist interested in getting involved, or just want to learn more about the different murals and the artists behind them, you can visit JiffylubeIndiana.com or visit any local Jiffy Lube location.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.