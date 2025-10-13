From hardships to hiring: New Indy nonprofit helps men suit up for success

INDIANAPOLIS — A new central Indy-based nonprofit is hoping to help under-resourced men be better prepared for the workforce, all through the power of clothing.

There are a lot of resources available for those in need, but one thing that was seemingly missing was available men's clothing. That's where Brian Carman comes in.

“The last thing we want someone worrying about when going into a job interview is being under-dressed," Carman said.

Carman is a local non-profit leader turned self-made tailor. He's also the founder of In Pursuit Of, Inc., an organization working to help veterans, men re-entering the workforce, and others facing financial challenges look and feel good while on the job.

“Earlier this year, I had some clothes I needed to get rid of myself and I wanted to make sure that they ended up somewhere where they were really needed," Carman explained.

That's where the idea to provide free job interview attire and coaching to men in need came about.

“If you don’t feel like you belong in a place, you’re more than likely not going to pursue opportunities to be a part of that place," Carman said. "While it might seem superficial on some levels, clothing does play a big part of that.”

“Look good, feel good, play good. That’s part of the mentality behind this," Michael Jared, Director of Development & Partnerships with InterCare Veterans Services, stated. “We want people to have that dignity. They may not have the gear that they had to help them get that extra opportunity, so just something to help them elevate, give them some more confidence.”

On Monday, WRTV was there when Carman gave his first suit to a veteran.

“It’s meaningful," the recipient told us. "Something that shows some concern on behalf of the community.”

“Imagine the last new shoes you got or outfit, just what that did for you, how you felt," Jared said. "It really makes a big difference.”

Monday marks the first donation the nonprofit has given, but Carman told WRTV he knows it's just the first of many to come.

“That’s our pledge, to bring our service to the community," he said.

The organization has also partnered with established nonprofits like Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) of Indiana, the Fathers and Families Center, and IU Health’s Mosaic Center to serve clients through other things, like providing interview prep and potential job training.

For those they're helping, it's a special opportunity.

“I’m just really grateful. It’s been a good day," a recipient said.

Right now, Carman said they are raising money to buy a van with wardrobe racks, in order to safely and efficiently transport interview attire, shoes and accessories directly to veterans and individuals in need. He explained that's because transportation is likely a challenge for many of those they serve.

