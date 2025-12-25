From lonely holiday to warm memories: Coffee, Donuts & Love event returns on Christmas Day

NORA — The holiday season can be a lonely time for a lot of people, especially those who may be spending it without loved ones.

That's why one local business owner started his own event to bring people together on Christmas Day who may otherwise be spending the holiday alone.

Coffee, Donuts & Love event returns on Christmas Day

“Nobody should be strangers on Christmas; everybody should be family."

That's the sentiment John Hobelman, who owned the former Neidhammer Coffee and event center near downtown Indianapolis, learned from Facebook back in 2018.

“I was scrolling around on Facebook and saw this little Facebook story about this Indian couple in London that for 15 or 20 years had shut down their little news shop, and it’s this tiny little shop, and the wife would make mince pies," he explained.

The story reminded him of something close to home.

“That year, we had several employees that didn’t have anyone in town - they were just going to be alone," Hobelman said.

So, Coffee, Donuts & Love was born.

“I didn’t really have plans myself," Hobelman said with a laugh. "And to be able to put that together and see the response from the community and all the people that came out that first year - it was so cool.”

About 150 people stopped in for free coffee and donuts that year.

Hobelman told WRTV he still remembers the conversations he had to this day.

“The one that I remember the strongest… was this gentleman, he was mid-30s, and he was divorced that year for the first time, and he didn’t have his kids, and he was very, very emotional," he said. "And so I sat with him... and kind of got him through that rough patch, and the next year he came back and brought his kids!”

The event hasn't happened in the last two years since Hobelman sold the space where it started. This year, however, he knew it was time to bring it back to the community.

“Every year we get emails, we get letters… and they’re like, 'Hey, thank you for thinking of us, that just got us past this hurdle,' and that’s really the power of this event," Hobelman shared.

No matter what, he's ready to make it a great year.

“We may have 10 people show up, we may have 300 people show up - we have donuts for everybody," Hobelman said with a smile.

So whether you're spending this Christmas alone, or are just looking for a place to have some good coffee, good donuts and meaningful conversation, Coffee, Donuts & Love is the place to be.

The event will be held at Faith Church, located on 9125 N. College Ave., on Christmas Day from noon to 3 p.m.

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.