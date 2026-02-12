Get paid, get your diploma and build your future: How YouthBuild Indy is transforming Indianapolis youth

MARTINDALE-BRIGHTWOOD — A local group is offering young people a chance to learn essential job skills while also earning their high school diploma. And they get paid to do it all too.

How YouthBuild Indy is transforming Indianapolis youth to build their futures

YouthBuild Indy is a construction training program meant for those aged 18 to 24 looking for another opportunity to enter the workforce or get their education. In addition to a high school diploma and construction certification, students also receive career counseling and help getting a job.

“If you want to better yourself and you have goals, they’re here to help you," Tipton Walker, a past participant, said.

Inside the Martindale-Brightwood CDC on Thursday, it was a new opportunity for many young adults.

“I feel like we’re a big hug. We’re just gonna come and wrap around you and help you get everything you need," Yolanda Mattox, Community Partnerships Manager with EmployIndy, shared.

Mattox helps manage the YouthBuild program.

“It is a 24-week program to get young people, both men and women, interested in construction, as well as those who don’t have their high school diploma, helping them to get their high school diploma along the way," Mattox explained.

It's meant to offer another chance to those disconnected from education or the workforce.

“A lot of our young people, they’re not sure where they want to go yet," Mattox said. "And [this] then just gives them that opportunity to look at a career pathway.”

“They’re giving you an opportunity," Walker stated.

Walker joined the program right after moving to Indianapolis.

“I woke up, basically, and was like, 'I know ain't no one else coming to save me, so let me go ahead and try,'" he exclaimed.

Walker told WRTV it's changed the way he views life.

“Seeing people care about young men and women, where it's like, 'Man, they can see the potential,' why can’t I see the potential?" he said. "So, that really was just an eye-opener.”

While you do have to do construction as part of the program, Mattox said it's really all about support and building skills that will lead to a better future for themselves and their community.

“Maybe construction wasn’t it, maybe you want to pivot to healthcare, or maybe you think you want to fly planes - anything like that. I tell them, you know, sky's the limit. Dream big," Mattox said with a smile.

YouthBuild Indy is currently accepting applications for its next cohort starting in March. Walker encourages anyone to take the leap.

“They’re here for us," he exclaimed. "It’s hard to find people actually there for you genuinely, and YouthBuild is the way.”

You must be between 18 and 24 years old to participate. Mattox said no work experience is required, and those with criminal records are encouraged to sign up.

You can sign up for the program by going to this form.

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.