"He could have been somebody": Indy mother pleads for answers in son's 2024 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost two years ago, Steven "Isaiah" Edwards was shot and killed on Independence Drive, but the question of who killed him remains unanswered.

Now, his family is speaking up, hoping to spark renewed action on this case and ensure his memory is never forgotten.

“He could have been somebody. He could have been something, and he’ll never get that chance," Shannon Smith, Steven's mother, stated.

Meet Steven "Isaiah" Edwards.

"Scooby was his nickname with the family," Smith told WRTV with a smile. “He was my oldest son. He was kind of the man of our family, the head of the family.”

Until one day, it all changed.

“I’ll just never forget dropping the phone and screaming," Smith recalled. "And it's just something you never prepare yourself for... to lose a child.”

On Sept. 3, 2024, Smith said Steven was having a barbecue with friends when an altercation quickly turned deadly. He was shot, then taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

“I would not wish this feeling on my worst enemy on my worst day," Smith shared.

It's been almost two years since his death, but no arrests have been made in the case.

“I just don’t want my son's case to go cold," Smith said. "I don’t want him to be forgotten.”

“We need those witnesses, people who know something, heard something, even if it's a third party, and they know some information, to come forward," Tommy Thompson, Public Information Officer with IMPD, stated. "That may be the critical piece in solving a criminal homicide.”

IMPD reported 208 homicides across Indianapolis in 2024. Over 100 of those cases remain unsolved.

Thompson said the process of solving these cases remains ongoing, and officers are working tirelessly to find answers.

“It’s not a two-week, one-week, a month, it could be a year, two, three, four, five years before they start to see and sense of what they would call justice," Thompson said. "But we need the community's help. We cannot do this alone."

“Even if someone could just come forward that was there, whether they were involved or not involved, pulled the trigger, didn’t pull the trigger. That they could just come forward and have that missing piece of information to help these detectives find justice for my son," Smith said.

Smith told WRTV she hopes her son's story will create a real, lasting change in the community.

“These young men are killing each other every day," she said. "And the more cases like this get swept under the rug, the more these kids are going to think it’s okay to continue to do it because they got away with it, and it’s not okay.”

If you have any information regarding this case, you can call IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

