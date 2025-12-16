INDIANAPOLIS — If you went holiday shopping this year and saw that your tree, your lights or maybe even just some of your extra decorations were more expensive than usual, you're not alone.

Many local shops are feeling the same way.

Holiday prices rise as tariffs and inflation hit retailers and customers

“It’s there. Trust me, it’s there," Pat Sullivan, president of Sullivan Hardware & Garden, said.

From ornaments to holiday lights to ribbon and bows.

“We did do a good discount to counterbalance that," Nick Williams, general manager of Kirk's Christmas Shop, explained.

Rising costs are changing habits for store owners.

“Is there concern about pricing? Yeah, there is," Sullivan said.

Pat took over Sullivan Hardware & Garden from his dad in 1989. He's seen it all when it comes to the Christmas crush.

“You could come into one of our stores and pick up the same item, and one is lower, and we’d go, 'Well, that’s from last year,' and we didn’t feel like we should slap a tariff on one," Sullivan explained.

He told WRTV most of their merchandise is 10-12% higher than it was last year.

“You try to make sure that you’re putting something out that a consumer will pay that amount," Sullivan stated.

Williams has seen it at his shop, too.

“We had to reflect the tariffs back in the prices," Williams said. “The stuff that we got in earlier in the year, that was already here in the states, wasn’t affected so much. The other pieces that came in definitely was affected.”

While prices may be higher this year, what we learned on Wednesday is that people want to be in the holiday spirit, and they'll do so in the best ways they can.

“I thought it would be a big deterrent, but everybody seems to have the spirit," Williams said with a laugh.

“Christmas is Christmas, and people wanna enjoy it," Sullivan exclaimed.

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.