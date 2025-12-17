Homicides down, clearance rates up: IMPD and community partners reflect on reduction in violent crime in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, IMPD said they're seeing progress in bringing down violent crime numbers across Indianapolis.

The Criminal Investigations Division, which includes homicides and non-fatal shootings, released its numbers for 2025 on Wednesday. It highlights a decrease in the total number of homicides compared to last year as well as an increase in clearance rates for cases.

For IMPD and community advocates, it's a sign that they're all headed in the right direction.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

IMPD and community partners reflect on reduction in violent crime in 2025

“More people are alive... We have less families that are grieving because they have lost a loved one," Reverend Charles Harrison, Board President of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, stated.

“I’m excited about the progress, but I don’t want to tell you that 'Hey, things are great and we’re on the right track'," Crystal Paschal, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action Indiana, said.

“I know that people will have skepticism around numbers… but I can say in the time since I've been in this seat, since late 2022, our numbers of gun violence have continually gone down," IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said.

The improvement is clear to see.

“Back in 2021, we had 271 homicides in the city," Harrison said. "We’re hoping to be under 160 by the end of the year.”

Advocates like Harrison have helped to push the numbers lower.

“We [Ten Point Coalition] try to curb the pattern of violence," Harrison explained. "Where young people may get themselves involved in criminal activity, or they may get themselves involved in violent crimes.”

Since the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition began back in 1999, Harrison has seen a number of changes in the community.

“We hear more people out there today who say to us that they feel safer than what they did a year ago, five years ago, 10 years ago," he shared.

IMPD has seen the same.

“We have been resolute on violent crime," Adams said. "We are taking the most violent individuals in our community, and we are holding them accountable.”

In addition to less homicides, in 2025 the CID's accomplishments also included:



Over a 47% clearance rate for 2025 criminal homicides and a combined clearance rate from previous years' cases of over 80%

Nearly 100 fewer victims of non-fatal shootings compared to last year, and a 31% clearance rate for non-fatal shootings

The Unsolved Homicide Unit had seven jury trials, clearing eight cases involving 11 victims dating back to the 1990s

Nearly 3500 crime victims connected to services and resources through the IMPD Victims’ Assistance Unit

Almost 7,000 crime stopper tips resulted in close to 150 arrests and $30k in rewards

WRTV

While positive, the community knows there's still much more to do.

“We’re never going to completely eliminate gun violence - it’s always going to be there, unfortunately," Paschal stated. "But we have seen in other cities how we can get to less gun violence.”

“The challenge will be continuing to reduce that number," Adams said. "But we’re poised to go at it with everything that we know worked in 2025 and what we think will work in 2026.

“Working with the city, law enforcement and community groups together, when we do it together, I think we’re going to see more positive results in years to come," Harrison said.

IMPD said a key factor in keeping the numbers heading in the right direction is the community and people coming forward to provide information about crimes.

If you see something, you can call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous when you call.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.