How are Hoosier kids doing? Here's what the 2026 Indiana KIDS COUNT data book has to say

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's children are faring better than they were just a year ago. That's according to the 2026 Indiana KIDS COUNT Data Book.

In 2026, Indiana ranked 25th in the nation for overall child well-being. While strides have been made, the data also shows there's critical work that needs to be done to help children all across the state feel supported.

“This data is intended to be a start for conversation, to be a prompt for action," Dr. Tami Silverman, President and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute, explained.

It's meant to better understand the strengths and needs of Indiana's children.

“We’re doing that work because we need to ensure that every child - every child in our state - feels seen, supported and set up for success," Silverman stated.

“I think we're seeing growth everywhere," Brynn Kardash, Executive Director of School Support for Indianapolis Public Schools, said. "The engagement in the classrooms and the work that our students are completing is really important and really powerful."

This year's book shows a number of strides.

“We’ve also improved from 15th to 11th in economic well-being and from 17th to 11th in education," Silverman stated.

School districts like IPS told WRTV they're seeing that success each day.

"We’re no longer just fully in control and standing in front of a classroom and lecturing students," Kardash said. "We’re giving them opportunities to really explore what they're learning and have ownership in that."

Indiana's overall health score also improved, moving from 32nd to 30th.

“Fewer young people report feeling depressed or sad for a period of time," Silverman explained. "There's fewer students who have reported having suicidal thoughts.”

Local mental health advocates said they're seeing more kids ask for help.

“We’ve changed as a community and as a culture to be able to say, let's talk about it," Mark Sattler, Chief Operating Officer with Reach For Youth, said. "I think that’s probably the change that hopefully we’re seeing, and hopefully it continues to decrease in the years to come.”

They all hope, with the right investment, the strides will keep moving in the right direction.

“Continuing to build up their supports in their life in multiple areas, not just in school, but what are those community groups, religious groups, that can really provide some support?" Sattler said.

“Really just creating humans that can be successful in the world," Kardash shared.

“This is all part of that larger goal of making sure that every child has a supportive network of caring adults around them," Silverman stated.

The data book also found the state had nearly 1.6 million children. That's the 14th largest child population in the country.

Now through May, the Indiana Youth Institute will host State of the Child events across the state. The local sessions will share that county-level data and give tools to help professionals and community leaders working with children.

To register for webinars or to sign up for an in-person event, visit this link.

