How mentorship is changing lives in Indianapolis - and why more mentors are needed

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a concept we've heard time and time again: the importance of mentorship and the immense benefits it can bring. But for hundreds of kids across Indiana, they won't have that opportunity due to a lack of mentors.

“We fill a void, and we understand that what they see is what they'll be," Aundre Hogue, President and CEO of 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, exclaimed. "So our responsibility is to give them a plan."

“At the end of the day, people need people," Jackie Lai, Director of Marketing/Communications/Belong with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, stated. "To be able to challenge each other, help each other grow, make sure they have the support they need.”

For those who take part, it can be a transformative experience.

“It changes lives in big ways," Michaela Hilton said.

Hilton knows both sides of the story.

“When I was 14, I was paired with my mentor Kelly," she explained. "And it's been 12 years now of a really great relationship with her that has changed my life in really big ways.”

That experience led to her becoming a big herself with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana to a 10-year-old girl named Dutchess.

“I can see her getting more confident, I can see me getting more confident, and it bringing out the best in the both of us," Hilton said.

It's the same feeling for those involved with 100 Black Men of Indianapolis.

“Having someone who's always there for me, it helps emotionally, because I feel like I can come to my mentors about anything," Jaeden Meiller, a mentee in the program, said.

“It’s not just some guys hanging out," Houge stated. "We’re really about pouring into the youth and impacting those youth who need those positive male figures.”

Now, these organizations are hoping more people will see the change being a mentor can make.

“Taking the time to show a kid that you care about them can really just have a long-term impact on how they feel about themselves, what they might look into and aspire to be one day," Lai explained.

So that even more kids can experience the same success.

“It’s definitely helped me mature and understand myself more emotionally and just being a more intelligent person," Meiller stated.

“I truly believe she gets as much out of it as I do. We’re both having a great time and benefiting personally," Hilton said.

For more information on how to become a mentor with either organization, you can go to their websites.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is here.

100 Black Men of Indianapolis can be found at this link.

