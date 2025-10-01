'I wouldn't change anything about him': Local families share experiences raising children with autism

INDIANAPOLIS — Conversations surrounding autism and its causes, challenges and much more have recently gained national attention. But what do the lives of those families actually look like?

“It’s just like raising any other kid."

Rachel Deaton and Ashley Kline both have children with autism. Rachel's son Luke is 22; Ashley's son Andrew is five.

“He is shining wherever he goes," Rachel said with a smile. "Yesterday, he went to exercise, and he had the whole fitness center playing hide and seek because they wanted to be part of Luke’s game.”

“He is smart. He is witty. He is playful. He is determined," Ashley exclaimed. "He is one of the coolest kids I know, and that’s because of autism.”

They told WRTV it's an experience they cherish.

“Autistic individuals see the world in a way we don’t as neurotypical individuals, and they’re going to solve the problems of the world because we can’t see what they see when they look at problems," Rachel said.

But when we sat down with them on Wednesday, their frustration was clear.

“It’s not a disease. It’s not a sickness. It’s what makes them tick. It’s how their brain is wired, and I don’t think there needs to be a fix for that," Ashley said.

“Everybody wants to feel good about who they are at their core, and then they want to be appreciated for how they see the world and what they do," Rachel said.

During our conversation, it was clear that the negative language surrounding the community was hard to describe.

“Parenting of any kind comes with its own individual challenges based on who your kid is as a person," Ashley explained. "And mine just happen to be neurodivergent.”

“Could you imagine not being able to tell somebody that your ear hurts or your stomach hurts or being able to communicate that there’s a rock in your shoe that has to be taken out," Rachel asked. "That can really affect your life.”

And they said they just want people to understand.

“Every child, no matter what diagnosis, whatever they have, has a contribution to give to society," Rachel exclaimed.

“My child is who he is because of autism," Ashley stated. "And I wouldn't change anything about him, at all.”

To learn more about autism, or to see what resources are available across the state, you can go to The Autism Society of Indiana's website here.