IMPD begins traffic enforcement on Meridian Street after residents raise concerns

MERIDIAN-KESSLER — Speeding has been an issue on Meridian Street for years, and it's only continuing to grow.

On Monday, WRTV spoke with neighbors about the problem and got their perspective on the lack of work they felt was being done to help. Just two days later, WRTV went out to Meridian Street again and found a new step from the city that's hoping to address the issue.

"It’s a silver lining to a tragedy, right?" James Montague emphasized.

We introduced you to James and Megan Montague earlier this week, a couple who have lived on Meridian Street for years.

"Nothing has changed from a speeding perspective, a close call perspective," James explained. "I saw another two last night while I was sitting out in my yard watching my kids play.”

For years, their pleas for help went unanswered. So, James went to his council member to see if something could be done.

“There’s no neighborhood that I represent that has done more work on trying to address this issue," John Barth, City-County Councilmember for District 7, stated.

Barth told WRTV he immediately went to the city to ask questions.

“I also talked to the IMPD North District Commander, who has agreed to start doing targeted enforcement along this stretch to try to lower the volume of how fast folks are driving," he said.

One day after our story aired, IMPD officers were seen patrolling Meridian Street.

“I’m very impressed by the immediate response," James said.

A picture from James even shows a car stationed right outside his home on Tuesday afternoon.

"[I talked to the officer and] his goal is that any spare time they have, they’re going to concentrate on our block, up and down a few blocks," he explained.

WRTV went back out to Meridian Street on Wednesday. While we were there, we saw several patrol cars driving up and down the street. We even saw them pull over one car for speeding.

"The hope is it goes from data on a page to actual, factual backing up from IMPD confirming we have a problem," James exclaimed.

We reached out to IMPD for more information about the enforcement. They told us in a statement:

“The community can expect to see increased traffic enforcement along N Meridian Street as IMPD North District officers, the IMPD Traffic Unit, and the Indiana State Police (ISP) are working in coordination to patrol and enforce traffic laws.” IMPD

IMPD also said community members who wish to submit a traffic complaint can do so here. Those requests will be given to the Traffic Unit and Districts throughout the city.

For neighbors like James, it's a step in the right direction.

“Very happy to see the quick engagement," he said. "And just hoping the city follows along.”