Indianapolis EMS sees surge in cold-weather-related emergencies

INDIANAPOLIS — When the cold temperatures return, so do a number of cold-weather-related emergencies.

WRTV took a ride along with Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services on Tuesday. They told us they've seen an increase in those calls all winter long.

“The body can only withstand so much cold," Amber Michaels, C-Shift District Lieutenant with IEMS, exclaimed.

On our ride, Michaels received a call for a potential hypothermia situation. It turned out to be a homeless man who had been out in the elements for more than a day.

“He said he had been outside for like two and a half days," Michaels stated. "So, I mean, it was warm on Sunday, but now we’re looking at probably 36ish plus hours of below-zero freezing temps.”

It's calls like this one that EMS said they see a lot more of this time of year.

“Cold weather just exacerbates their trouble breathing, so we’ll get those runs... and of course the hypothermia, when you’ve got the vulnerable population, some of our homeless population who struggle to find shelter or don’t want to find shelter," Michaels said.

“Oftentimes, the run volume will also stay the same, but it will shift more towards cold weather cases or cases that are exacerbated conditions," Morgan Riddell, Public Relations Strategist with IEMS, explained. "[People] that were already not feeling well, and then the cold makes it just a little bit worse.”

On any given day, they expect to see up to eight patients. On days like this one, that number can more than double.

“On December 13, which was one of our recent pretty cold, windy days… we saw 12 patients," Riddell said.

“While it may say that it's 17 degrees and that seems bearable, when you put the wind with it and then the extended amount of time that you may be outside, the body is just not made to withstand such cold temperatures," Michaels said.

That's why they said preparing for the cold is most important.

“Dress in layers - loose, warm layers - hats, gloves, multiple layers of socks," Michaels said.

“Get food. Get warm drinks. Go to warming centers," Riddell stated.

If you do have an emergency, though, IEMS is here to help.

“When you can leave knowing you made a difference for the day, that's all the happiness you need when you go home," Michaels said with a smile.

IEMS also said to stay prepared with things like blankets and extra clothing. Also, be aware of the symptoms of hypothermia, which can include the following:



Shivering (uncontrollable)

Fatigue or feeling very tired

Sluggishness or lethargy

Pale, cool skin

Numbness in extremities

Increased heart rate and breathing

If you or someone you know needs shelter, you can also dial 211 to find the nearest options. You can also always go to the Indiana 211 website.

