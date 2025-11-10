Indianapolis' first snow has local auto shops busy, here's how to keep your car ready for the winter season

INDIANAPOLIS — For some, the first snow of the season is a sight they love to see. But for others, it's the start of a scary time to drive. For local auto shops, it's all about preparation and making sure all drivers are ready for the upcoming winter season.

“We sell a little more tires and batteries on bad days like this," Ty Tarr, owner of Ty's Automotive on Keystone Avenue, said with a laugh.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Here's how to keep your car ready for the winter season

Low tire pressure, dead batteries or empty fluid reservoirs - these are some of the most common things local auto shops see when the flakes start to fly.

“People always wait until the last minute," Tarr explained.

“It’s still a little early for snow, so some people can be kind of caught off guard just since we’re so early in the season," Matt Foy, District Manager for Jiffy Lube of Indiana, said.

This time of year, he said the shop tends to get a lot of the same customers.

“First cold snap of the year, we usually get a lot of tire checks coming in, when the temperature drops, so does the pressure in your tires," Foy explained. "Usually issues with windshield wipers, washer fluid level - things of that nature.”

Tarr said he saw much of the same at his shop.

“Batteries and bad weather, people popping tires or sliding around cause they have bad tires to start with," he stated.

That's why they said being prepared ahead of the snow is critical.

“The best thing, really, any time of year, is to keep your vehicle well-maintained. Every manufacturer has a maintenance schedule, so following that as closely as possible," Foy said. "Keep an eye on the tires and brakes like I mentioned earlier. Testing your battery, making sure it's ready for the cold weather."

Because an average $30 winter maintenance check-up now can save you thousands of dollars down the road.

WRTV

“Better to be safe than sorry," Tarr said. "Get it checked now before there is a problem and prevent a problem in the future.”

If you do face an issue, both shops told WRTV you can always make an appointment or just stop in to one of their stores.

For Ty's Automotive, you can go to their site here.

To find a Jiffy Lube location, you can go to their website.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.