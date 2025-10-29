Indianapolis sets grim new record as more cyclists are hit and killed across the city than ever before

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has set a new deadly record this month.

As of October, nine cyclists have been struck and killed on Indy roadways, and that's raising some concerns for many cyclists across the city.

“Until the city gets a handle on this, chances of these numbers continuing to go up are pretty high," Eric Holt, Founder of Safe Streets Indy, said.

“You think of yourself and you think of others in your situation that are at risk on our roads," Anthony Cherolis, Executive Director of Central Indiana Cycling, stated.

Cherolis knows the risks involved in being a cyclist in this city.

“I think anybody who’s used our transportation system knows folks who have been seriously injured, had their lives altered, or killed," he exclaimed.

Data from Safe Streets Indy shows that in addition to those nine fatalities, 12 people were seriously injured in an accident involving a cyclist and a car. Even worse, 177 cyclists reported being struck by a car this year.

“It’s terrible, I hate to see anytime the numbers come in like this," Holt stated. "Last year we only had four, so we’ve more than doubled since last year. The previous record high was set in 2021 with seven, so we’re two ahead of that at this point, and we still have another two months of the year left to go.”

“That pedestrian, that bicyclist, that driver, it’s all of our responsibility shared," Tommy Thompson, Public Information Officer with IMPD, said.

IMPD said knowing how to protect yourself and those around you is critical.

“It’s that bright clothing, that reflective clothing, making sure you have that lighted front and rear, using those hand signals to show you’re turning, using those bike lanes responsibly," Thompson explained. "But it also comes to the driver of vehicles. It can be very dangerous if you’re using a cell phone or you’re doing something irresponsible.”

Holt and Cherolis believe more needs to be done.

“We need to be redoing our roads to make them safer for all modes of travel," Holt stated.

“These kinds of intersections should be redesigned with safety as a priority," Cherolis said.

Central Indiana Cycling will be providing cyclists with bike lights, reflectors and helmets on the National World Day of Remembrance on November 16.

That will be happening at the intersection of Shelby and Raymond Streets.

