IndyCREW and Gleaners join forces to address food insecurity across the north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership is hoping to help address food insecurity across the Indianapolis community.

IndyCREW (Commercial Real Estate Women Indianapolis) partnered with Gleaners Food Bank for their inaugural IndyCREW Cares project, a new service initiative designed to extend the organization’s impact beyond the commercial real estate industry and into the heart of the Central Indiana community.

“Just seeing how long the line is and seeing the different types of people that they don’t expect to see is always pretty eye-opening," Christina Basey, Director of Volunteer Programs for Gleaners, said.

1 in 7 people. That's how many here in Indiana face food insecurity.

Women and girls represent about 60% of those who are chronically hungry.

“Seeing how food scarcity impacts so many families and disproportionately for women and children, it's hard," Chelsea Thompson said. "So wanting to bring some awareness with our members.”

Chelsea Thompson is the president of IndyCREW. On Wednesday, volunteers from the organization worked at Gleaners Food Pantry, with the goal of giving back to those in need.

“We talk about communities with everything we do with commercial real estate," Thompson explained. "And so to be able to feel like you’re not just helping make communities, but you are participating and giving back to those communities is really pretty full circle.”

Gleaners told WRTV they serve about 700-1000 households during any given pantry event.

“I don’t think there should ever be that many families that are in need of food," Treva Burgess, Manager of Volunteer Engagement with Gleaners, said.

It's something, however, that she said they've seen for a while.

“We really saw the spike in numbers during the 2020 COVID pandemic," Burgess said. "And it just never really went back to what it was prior to that.”

In Marion County, 154,370 people are food insecure. 57,190 of those are children.

“A lot of our neighbors have to choose between food and prescriptions and different bills," Basey explained.

“Most of the families we serve are working families, so they have jobs and they are trying their hardest," Burgess said.

Partnership events like these help those in need and those hoping to make a difference.

“Being able to come alongside our community and do anything we can, it’s just a very important thing," Thompson exclaimed.

If you would like to volunteer with Gleaners, or are looking for ways to get involved, you can go to their site here.

If you are facing food insecurity, you can dial 211 from anywhere in the state. That agency will help connect you to accessible food options near you.