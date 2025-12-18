Indy's first Black-owned pediatric care clinic celebrates five years, expands to serve adults

INDIANAPOLIS — While COVID-19 was changing the world, it was also inspiring one local nurse practitioner to change the way urgent care works in Indianapolis. Now, five years later, TaQuita Taylor is still continuing that work - and expanding to help even more in need.

"I just wanna make sure these babies are taken care of, and our families are good," Taylor said.

Indy's first black-owned pediatric care clinic celebrates five years

Anna Munoz and her family drove from Lafayette to Indianapolis on Thursday to come to Children Express Care Clinic.

“We’ve been waiting two years to get my son an autism diagnosis," Munoz told WRTV.

Many families across Indiana have faced that same problem.

“Today was the first time that we were able to get into a practitioner, and they were able to get us in pretty quickly," Munoz said.

"An average day, we're in the 20-30 [patient] range," Taylor explained.

Families like Anna's were the inspiration for opening the urgent care.

“It’s a health dessert in this area, especially where we’re located," Taylor said. "So I wanted to bring quality care to a location that really needed it.”

Taylor almost doesn't recognize the practice she started back in 2020.

“It has grown tremendously," she shared. "You know, we've opened up the doors where we're now offering primary care for pediatrics. Just back in July, we started offering services for adults, so we have our pediatric side, and we have our adult side, so we do primary care for both pediatrics and adults, as well as urgent care.”

It's something she's seen a lot of families take advantage of.

“I’m a working parent and my husband's working, so getting into a place that’s able to get you in quickly and in a good time frame is needed," Munoz explained.

“We want our families to trust us," Taylor said. "We want to build that rapport with our families that when they walk in through the door that they can be heard.”

While there's been growth, Taylor knows her work needs to continue.

“It's in my heart, I want to help," she said with a smile. "So, really, just sending out the referrals, helping the families, connecting them with, you know, the resources for them.”

“It’s a big relief," Munoz said. "And I’m willing to drive the hour and some change just to come here.”

The clinic is currently open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

