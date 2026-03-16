'It devastated all of us': Mooresville community honors Captain Seth Koval after death in military crash

MOORESVILLE — Community members are reflecting on the loss of a U.S. Air Force Captain from Indiana — one of six service members killed in a plane crash while assisting with operations in Iran.

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Mooresville community honors Captain Seth Koval after death in military crash

In Mooresville on Sunday, many people had heard of the tragic news and spoke with WRTV about what it meant for something like this to happen to one of their own.

“It devastated all of us. Not just one of us, all of us," Rick Whitlock, who lives in Mooresville, said.

“It was saddening, obviously… we lost one of our veterans,” Johnny May, Sgt. of Arms of the Legionnaires at American Legion Post 103, added.

Outside the American Legion Post in Mooresville, flags flew at half-staff in honor of Captain Seth Koval.

“I was asked by some of the members to bring it down to half staff," May explained. "'Cause that’s what we do [when we lose someone].”

Koval was a Mooresville native and Air Force Captain. According to a bio provided by the Ohio Air National Guard, Koval was an instructor pilot for the 116th Air Refueling Squadron. He trained pilots in air refueling, aeromedical, cargo and passenger operations.

He was killed in an aerial refueling tanker crash in Iraq on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of things happening in this world that shouldn’t, and that was one of them," Whitlock said.

Whitlock has lived in Mooresville for nearly 20 years.

“I love my community here, I love the people, and we are here for the veterans," he explained. "And when we find out one of our veterans was in that crash - it devastated all of us.”

“It’s a little deeper," May said. "We know the family will need help.”

The 38-year-old served in the military for 19 years. According to the Air Force, Captain Koval was a Purdue graduate with a degree in aviation operations. This was his fifth deployment overseas. He was serving with the 121st air refueling wing bases in Columbus, Ohio.

Koval, along with two other service members involved in the crash, Captain Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio and Tech. Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, was assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, before they died.

“These airmen were more than just uniforms they wore, they were our teammates, our friends. Mentors who helped make the organization stronger every day," Chief Master Sgt. Edward N. Taylor III, Ohio Air National Guard State Command Chief, stated.

“They’re valued members of our team," Major Gen. David B. Johnson, assistant adjutant general for Air with the Ohio National Guard, said. "And their loss is deeply felt across the 121st Air Refueling Wing and the entire Ohio National Guard.”

Koval's wife, Heather, released a statement from their family on Facebook on Saturday.

It said in part:

“Seth was exceptional in everything he did. He was truly the most amazing husband, father, son, brother, friend, and Airman. He loved what he did, and he was proud to put his uniform on and serve others. He grew up dreaming about becoming a pilot and to stand beside him as he made his dreams come true was an honor.” Heather Nichole, Koval Family

A GoFundMe has also been created to help support the family. If you would like to donate, you can find it here.

For the Mooresville community, they're just hoping to help in any way they can.

“As a community and the club, we’d like to help the family out," May said. "I’m sure the auxiliaries and the SAO and the Legionnaires are gonna try to do something to get something to that family.”

“Our community will come together after something like this," Whitlock stated. "Because if one goes down, we all go down too.”

A report from The Associated Press indicates the crash involved a KC-135 refueling aircraft staffed by the six decedents. The aircraft crashed while supporting U.S. military operations in Iran.

U.S. Central Command has indicated that the crash was the result of an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace.” Per the AP, the other plane involved in the incident landed safely.

The DoW reported that its investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

The full statement from the Koval family can be seen below:

Our world was shattered two days ago. There is nothing that can prepare you to receive news that you’ve lost the love of your life. Our family will never be the same. As we figure out how to pick up the pieces and move forward, we are deeply grateful for the love and support we have received. That support, and the help of our Heavenly Father, will hold us together in these fragile moments as we face a reality without him.



Seth was a man whose life I could never confine to a single statement and whose loss will echo in my heart forever. Seth was exceptional in everything he did. He was truly the most amazing husband, father, son, brother, friend, and Airman. He loved what he did, and he was proud to put his uniform on and serve others. He grew up dreaming about becoming a pilot and to stand beside him as he made his dreams come true was an honor.



My husband was many things - loving, generous, kind-hearted, smart, devoted, a fixer of all things, a real outdoorsman, and selfless. The most important thing about my husband was that Jesus was his Lord and Savior. He always put others before himself – until the very end. I will see him in the smile of our son and carry him with me in every moment. I have overwhelming hope and peace because he is with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Please help us honor Seth by respecting our wishes for privacy during this devastating time. Heather Nichole, Koval Family

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Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.