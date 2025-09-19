‘It's a no-brainer’: City moves to curb speeding in two north side Indy neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — On Indianapolis' north side, frustration has turned to action for many residents.

Neighbors living in Canterbury and Forest Hills are fed up with people speeding through their neighborhood streets, and they're concerned that their kids or loved ones could be in danger.

"Kids were driving to school, and they were just like, 'Phew' blasting right through [stop signs] there, and it was crazy," Bob Schneider said. “The reaction is, can’t we do something about this?"

Schneider has lived in Canterbury for 30 years. Two roadways, Crestview and Carvel, have always given him concerns.

“It’s a through street between 54th and Kessler, and the people just drive as fast as they want," Schneider explained. "A lot of people blow through the stop signs, which are there to slow people down.”

He told WRTV he's even seen several potential accidents.

“I’ve seen near misses where people were swerving to miss the potholes, and probably going too fast, and nearly hitting someone... and that’s really scary," Schneider said.

“I have the honor of representing a district that is very walkable… and people move here for this very reason," John Barth said.

Barth is the City-County Council member for District 7. He told WRTV that speeding and reckless driving have been issues all over his district.

“You’ll see scores of people just walking, enjoying themselves, just talking to their neighbors, and you want to maintain the character of the neighborhood," he explained.

That's why Schneider asked Barth for help in his neighborhood of Canterbury.

“It’s been years and years of advocacy," Schneider said.

Their work paid off. Last week, the council passed a pair of proposals to reduce the speed limit in several neighborhoods to 25 mph.

“The intent is to just have a constant drumbeat of reminding folks to slow down," Barth emphasized.

The proposals cover roads in two north side neighborhoods. One in Canterbury and the other in Forest Hills. While these two neighborhoods are the ones getting changes now, there’s a lot more that needs to come in the future.

“It’s a step, I would say that’s a good word for it," Schneider said with a laugh. "Maybe it will raise awareness for some.”

The two proposals passed the City-County Council on September 8. Now, both proposals are headed to the Mayor for action.