INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. However, for many families in need, it can also become the most difficult.

Organizations like Wheeler Mission are hoping to help.

“Help is here. We are willing to open our doors and come alongside you in a moment of need," Colleen Gore, Chief Program Officer for Women & Families with Wheeler Mission, said.

Local organizations continue to bring holiday cheer to families in need

Barbie dolls, monster trucks, board games and much more are all part of the Santa Shop at Wheeler Mission Center for Women and Children.

“It’s just kind of a source of joy for families we serve," Gore said. “It’s a way for us to come alongside our guests and give them the opportunity to just have some fun with their kids. To just have some joy with their kids.”

The goal is to ensure all the families they serve, or have supported in the past, experience the joy of opening a present this season.

“This is a really difficult time for a lot of folks to be in a shelter, all the loss and grief that can come with that over the holidays," Gore explained. "And so we wanted to make sure that we could give them that piece of joy and give them that ownership to help meet those needs for their kiddos.”

While presents can be a great addition to the holiday season, for many families, it's not top of mind, with things like putting food on the table still their top priority.

That's where organizations like Lutheran Child and Family Services of Indiana are hoping to provide some assistance.

“This year has been one of the different years, different caveats," De'Aundre Williams, Programs Manager with Lutheran Child and Family Services of Indiana, stated.

The organizations Sharing Place Food Pantry has been helping families for more than five years.

“We have a shoppers first model where we allow the individuals, or we have the individuals, invite them to come in and shop for things that they really need," Williams explained.

During this holiday season, both organizations said they will continue to be there to serve.

“We’ve got a wide open pantry here," Williams said with a laugh. "Excited to serve the community.”

"I think it adds a piece of normalcy. I think it takes away some of the downsides that can come," Gore said.

Along with local organizations like these, you can also always use Indiana211 to find other resources like clothing, warming shelters and much more.

