Local pediatricians and parents praise ruling blocking changes to childhood vaccine schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a recent overhaul of the nation's childhood vaccine schedule, saying health regulators acted 'unlawfully' when they reshaped the policy.

Now, local pediatricians and parents are sharing their support for the ruling and explaining why they hope it remains intact.

“These schedules have been in place for quite a while… You can’t just walk in and say, 'Let’s just change it,'" Eric A. Yancy, a pediatrician here in Indianapolis, said.

“I’ve never really followed what the government says for us to do with vaccines," one local parent said.

Back in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for childhood vaccines, cutting the number of recommended vaccines for children from 18 down to 11.

The change dropped recommendations for six diseases: hepatitis A and B, RSV, influenza, COVID-19 and meningococcal disease.

Many local pediatricians were opposed to the changes when it was first announced.

“When you're vaccinating your child, you’re not just vaccinating your child, you’re protecting a lot of people who are not able to immunize themselves," Keelie Wagner, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Children Express Care Clinic, stated.

“On the part of many pediatricians and those who care for children, there was outrage," Yancy explained. "Because, once again, we see that as a situation where we know that children are going to be harmed.”

The reaction after Monday's ruling was much different.

"I was quite happy about it," Yancy said with a laugh.

On Monday, a federal judge blocked efforts to reshape the policy. The ruling stems from a lawsuit brought against the Department of Health and Human Services by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other medical groups, arguing that changes to vaccine recommendations and to an influential vaccine advisory committee violated federal law.

“We're here to protect your children. We're here to protect the health of your children," Yancy said. "We have no incentive to do anything except [that]."

“My goal is really just to make sure that their kids are as healthy and safe as possible," Wagner stated.

For parents, the back and forth has done little to change their views.

“I’m doing what I’ve always done, I’ve trusted who I’ve always trusted," Kait Baumgartner, a mother to three kids, shared. “It’s never been a question in my mind not to be able to trust my pediatrician, that’s why we go to them.”

“I’m gonna trust my son's doctor," another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, added. "I research him enough, and I trust him enough to go with what he says and the Academy of Pediatrics.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said the agency will appeal the decision, saying in a statement:

“HHS looks forward to this judge’s decision being overturned just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing.” Andrew Nixon, HHS Spokesperson

"I'm sticking with the people that, again, have the studies and the education in health," Baumgartner said. "That's where I would go."

“When changes come up, we'll certainly make those changes when data is provided," Yancy stated.

In his ruling, the judge also suspended the appointments of the 13 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee, who were all appointed unilaterally by Robert F. Kennedy after he fired all the preceding members.

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Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.