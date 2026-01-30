INDIANAPOLIS — Lately, many families with young children have been left wondering - what vaccines should they actually be getting for their kids?

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Local pediatricians push back on CDC's reduced childhood vaccine schedule

It comes after the American Academy of Pediatrics released its immunization schedule for 2026, which significantly differs from the schedule already put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, local pediatricians are raising concerns, urging families to talk to them if they have any questions.

“We’ve studied pediatrics for all these years to see if we can get healthy children with healthy outcomes. We don’t have a motive to do anything else," Eric A. Yancy, a Pediatrician here in Indianapolis, said.

VikaNorm / Shutterstock Pediatrician administering a vaccination

We asked three local pediatricians about their first reactions to hearing the changes. Their responses?

“It was, initially, some fear and disappointment," Keelie Wagner, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner with the Children Express Care Clinic, shared.

“Definitely concern for the well-being of kids, not only here but nationally," Erica Fledderjohn, a Pediatrician with Pediatric Associates of Greenwood, stated.

"I was very disturbed by that," Yancy said.

This month the CDC changed its recommendations for childhood vaccines, cutting the number on its recommended schedule from 18 to 11.

David Goldman/AP FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

“When you're vaccinating your child, you’re not just vaccinating your child, you’re protecting a lot of people who are not able to immunize themselves," Wagner said.

“It puts that child at risk for getting that disease or infection now and in the future," Fledderjohn explained. "It also starts to affect public health; we rely on some herd immunity.”

“Many individuals have kind of a false sense of security because we haven’t seen them [these diseases]," Yancy stated. "And they’re going ‘oh they must be gone,’. They’re not gone. They’re just at bay because we vaccinate.”

The recommendations include cuts to hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, influenza, COVID-19, RSV, and meningococcal disease.

Federica Narancio/AP The FDA authorized the use of a COIVD-19 booster shot for those with a compromised immune system.

“I’m old enough to have seen the stuff that we protect against," Yancy said. "And I can tell you, there’s no parent that wants to see their child go through this. None.”

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, defended its decision, saying in a statement in part:

"The updated CDC childhood schedule continues to protect children against serious diseases while aligning U.S. guidance with international norms."

It added that it would "work with states and clinicians to ensure families have clear, accurate information to make their own informed decisions."

But pediatricians we spoke with argue the revised recommendations are not grounded in science.

“One thing that we’re kind of missing is the evidence-based practice behind this decision," Wagner said. "We’re not noticing that any science has changed that should inform this decision.”

That's why many said they will continue to recommend all of these vaccines to their patients.

“My goal is really just to make sure that their kids are as healthy and safe as possible," Wagner stated.

“We want to base our decisions and our recommendations for patients on science and evidence-based information," Fledderjohn said. "The new recommendations… there’s not a lot of evidence-based information to support that decision.”

"We've had very safe and effective vaccine schedules for many years, so to come in and say ‘I think we’ll just rid of some of these with no good basis to do that, is detrimental to the children," Yancy explained.

If you have questions about this new guidance, they said to talk to your own pediatrician so that you can make the best plan for your child.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.