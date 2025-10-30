BROAD RIPPLE — The newest luxury apartment complex in Indianapolis has officially opened on the north side!

Versa, a 232-unit community, now sits in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, at the spot that once housed a Kroger grocery store. WRTV spoke with residents and businesses on Thursday to see how they're feeling about the change and what they hope it brings to the village.

Local residents and businesses see opportunity as Versa opens doors in Broad Ripple

“It’s not new to us that Broad Ripple is the place to be," Andy Skinner, Co-Owner of Indy CD & Vinyl, said with a laugh.

His business has been in the area for 23 years.

“Broad Ripple is a great place to shop, live, eat, work, sleep, hang out," Skinner said.

For businesses like them, more neighbors nearby is always a good thing.

“The more people that live here, the more people that are going to shop and work in the neighborhood," Skinner said. "And will eat in the neighborhood and will go out and see nightlife in the neighborhood.”

“We would assume based on proximity that we’re going to gain some new customers with that many people going in down the road," Chris Cunnington, owner of The Wild Goose Exchange, said.

“We were excited when we saw it," Margherita Feldman, owner of kOMpose Yoga, said. "Because we were hopeful that it would mean more people coming around.”

“Having more residents actually living in Broad Ripple is good for Broad Ripple," John Pantzer, Partner at The Quarter, stated.

But maintaining the area's charm is important too.

“I’d like to see more investment in the area, yes, but I think it’s gotta be done properly," Pantzer explained. "And I think that VERSA was done with a lot of things in mind to maximize the number of people they can put there, but have it still have a nice feel and fit in with things.”

“Making sure that where people live also is where people can go shop and eat... It’s always been part of a multi-functional community in Broad Ripple," Skinner said.

Versa is unique to the community as it offers a variety of new amenities, including the village's first pool and aqua lounge, a pet-friendly community with no breed restrictions, a rooftop deck and plenty of parking spaces.

“We’re really excited to see what kind of new students we get here at kOMpose and what kind of new energy we get in the Broad Ripple community in general," Feldman exclaimed.

“When you see an increase in density, it also supports a lot of interesting and new concepts to come into the area," Pantzer said.

Versa is now officially leasing, offering studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units. They also have three exclusive penthouse apartments.

