INDIANAPOLIS — Local towing companies had a busy Friday after a drop in temperatures and rain caused slick conditions, resulting in a number of crashes throughout the day.

For drivers, it probably looked like a lot of icy roadways and little bits of snow. For towing companies, it looked like a lot more calls throughout the day.

“Today, I’m on [call] number 15 myself," Shawn Hall, owner and CEO of Shawn 2.0 Towing, told WRTV.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Local towing companies work overtime as icy conditions hit across Indianapolis

“We have definitely had a big increase in calls," Christina Griffiths, manager of public affairs and communications for AAA Hoosiers, said.

It's the norm for icy winter days like this one.

“We do anywhere from 15-20 cars per truck," Hall explained. "So it’s been a pretty busy day.”

Hall has been in business since 2021, when he took over Shawn Towing from his father.

“In Indiana, you see a little snow, and it drives the drivers a little different. So, we're getting more on the collision side too. So we’re heavy on the collision tows right now," he said.

"[We see] a lot of slide-offs when there is weather," Griffiths stated.

AAA said it has come to expect things to get a little crazy in December.

“On average, we’d normally get about 9,000 calls a month. So far, for the month of December, we’re already at over 13,000," Griffiths said. "So we’re on pace to almost double that amount of what we normally get on average.”

Dead batteries, blown out tires and cars sliding off the road are some of the most common calls.

“If you’re able to test your battery ahead of time - do that. If you’re able to check your tire pressure or tread, then that’s something you definitely wanna do," Griffiths exclaimed.

“Just pay attention," Hall stated. "And make sure you give yourself more time.”

WRTV

And if you do get into trouble.

“Be patient, cause especially on days where that weather does get bad, we do get so many more calls," Griffiths said.

“[Know we] will probably be in service today until 10 p.m.," Hall said with a laugh.

If you do get stuck on the side of the road, AAA said it's important to stay in your car and wait for help. Do not leave your vehicle.

You can also use their mobile app to get help as soon as possible.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.