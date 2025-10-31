INDIANAPOLIS — A new scam is targeting pet owners at one of their most vulnerable times - when their animals are lost.

The scam involves people calling owners of lost pets and posing as local animal shelters or humane societies. They then demand money for their animals to be returned safely. Unfortunately, what they thought was a possible chance of finding their pet was all fake.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Lost pet? Beware of scammers demanding cash for their safe return

“That is not what a humane society does," Donna Casamento stated.

Casamento is the CEO of IndyHumane on the north side.

“Anybody trying to ask you for money to reunite you with your pet is not a good person," she exclaimed.

Casamento told WRTV that this is something that the society is used to dealing with.

“About a year ago, we started getting hints of this," she said. "We posted on our site, 'Please, you know, watch this. This is not IndyHumane. Pay attention to it.'”

IndyHumane, as well as other shelters across the city, said calling and asking for money over the phone is something they would never do.

“There is no circumstance under which IndyHumane would ask you — as a pet owner — to give us your credit card information over the phone and pay for an animal that is suffering to be treated, before we would take care of its pain," Casamento said.

“If they’re asking for any money up front, that should be a telltale sign that something is wrong," Tommy Thompson, Public Information Officer with IMPD, stated.

IMPD is aware of the spike in people receiving these kinds of calls, as well as people's pets being lost.

“When someone reaches out to them [owners] saying they've located that pet, that they’re being mindful," Thompson explained. "See if you can get a return photo of the pet that’s current… if they’re saying they’re with an association or agency, verify that that’s active and is accurate.”

Microchipping your pet is another way to protect yourself and your animal.

“Animals of all different varieties can be chipped, that's very important, that's the only way we can track," Thompson said.

WRTV

And through it all, remember this:

“We’re not going to withhold your animal if you can’t afford to pay a donation or withhold treatment from an animal that’s needing our care," Casamento stated.

IMPD said if you are targeted by this scam, reach out to the police department for help. They also urged people to call the agency the scammer claims to be from. That way they can track what's happening and hopefully bring some justice.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.