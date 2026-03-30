Neighbors share concerns after young male dies in shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A young man has died following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

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Neighbors share concerns after young male dies in shooting on northeast side

IMPD said it happened near the 3900 block of Rue Rabelais, which is an apartment complex off Binford Boulevard and 56th Street.

WRTV was in the surrounding neighborhood speaking with residents on Sunday, many of whom told us they were left saddened and worried following the incident.

“It just brings tears to my eyes," Sheri Harley shared.

Harley has lived on Circle Boulevard, which is one street over from the complex, for more than 20 years.

“We’re a very close-knit neighborhood," Harley said. "I know everybody that lives here."

That's how she learned about what happened just down the road from her home on Saturday night.

“When I saw that there was police activity at the apartment complex, I contacted one of my neighbors, who lives across the fence," Harley explained. "They didn't really hear anything, but there were two young gentlemen who walked through their yard [that they got on camera].”

According to police, IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Rue Rabelais around 7:19 p.m. Saturday on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male near a playground suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition. IMPD confirmed the victim was pronounced deceased in the hospital.

“There is no known danger to the public at this time," IMPD Night Watch Captain Richard Ray said during a media briefing. "It appears by the basic, limited information that we have at this time that this was a targeted incident.”

It's the latest incident involving juveniles to concern Indianapolis residents.

“I was raised where you respect one another," Harley said. "You don’t always have to get along, but now they’re just pulling guns on one another and shooting.”

For neighbors like Harley, they just hope it doesn't continue.

“Parents, please take care of your kids. Watch them... It’s very disheartening," she stated.

While we were out on Sunday, IMPD officers were going around asking neighbors to share any information they had about the incident.

“We’re asking any individual that might have been filming, that might have any doorbell cameras or anything like that to come forward and provide as much information as possible," Ray said.

They have not yet identified any suspects in the case.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the decedent's name once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

An investigation into this incident is underway. Anyone with information or doorbell footage is asked to reach out to IMPD Detective Christopher Williams at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Christopher.Williams4@indy.gov. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

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Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.