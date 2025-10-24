New 300-unit apartment complex could transform 46th Street and Monon Trail area on Indy's north side

MERIDIAN-KESSLER — Another mixed-use apartment complex could be coming to the north side.

The plans, from Indianapolis-based Arrow Street Development, include a five-story complex on the corner of 46th Street and the Monon. Developers said it would have nearly 320 units and over 6,900 square feet of commercial space.

Right now, that site sits abandoned, with neighbors telling WRTV on Friday it's been that way for a long time.

"Honestly, my first thought when I heard this was being redeveloped was ‘Oh good,’" Elizabeth Vos, who lives a couple of blocks from the development site, said. "Cause right now it’s just an abandoned building, which really doesn’t help anybody.”

She and other neighbors are fans of the new development.

“There’s so much cool stuff happening in this area, and I think more people to live here and to patronize the businesses is a good thing," Vos explained.

“It increases the tax base. It increases the residential population that’s got access to walkable and bikeable populations, and it puts people into local businesses," Tony Cherolis, who lives just over in Broad Ripple, stated.

Not all residents share their excitement. Some, who did not wish to be on-camera, told WRTV it could take away from the uniqueness of their neighborhood.

"Don’t build a suburban apartment building in an urban area next to the busiest trail in our state," one resident said.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Development Commission hearing examiner approved an initial rezoning plan for the property. If the plan makes it all the way through the city-county council, around a half-dozen buildings, including multiple old single-family homes and commercial structures, will be demolished to make way for the complex.

“Our department has been super, super focused on just providing housing," Auboni Hart, Chief Communications Officer with the Department of Metropolitan Development, emphasized. "And working to address the missing middle but also just provide more quality housing to our Indianapolis constituents.”

In addition to housing and retailers, developers also agreed to pay for a new IndyGo bus stop, safety upgrades at the pedestrian crossing on 46th Street, and a traffic study. The building will also include more than 230 parking spaces.

“This would be a transit-oriented development and a trail-oriented development," Hart said.

“I’m hoping the city and the developers are focusing on... feet on the street, bikes on the trails and nearby streets rather than adding a bunch of parking," Cherolis said.

Only the initial rezoning plan for the property has been approved. The proposal must still be approved by the full MDC on Nov. 19 and by the Indianapolis City-County Council in the coming months.

