INDIANAPOLIS — A housing project designed to create a supportive community for those who are chronically homeless appears to be getting off the ground.

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New housing community breaks ground to help Indy's chronically homeless

On Thursday, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held at Circle City Village, a micro-community being built in the 1200 block of South Lynhurst Drive, right behind Lynhurst Baptist Church.

Building an Indy where no one sleeps outside. That was the goal reiterated throughout the ceremony as Sanctuary Indy finally began construction on the project, one leader told WRTV has been years in the making.

“It brings me a lot of peace to know that these very vulnerable individuals in our city are going to be taken care of and loved," Michelle Shelburne, Founder and Executive Director of Sanctuary Indy, stated.

Surrounded by community partners and advocates, Sanctuary Indy took the first step towards creating a supportive community for those who are chronically homeless.

“We don’t want to be a place that’s just offering a roof and a locked door," Erica Schneider, Advancement Director with Sanctuary Indy, explained. "We want to be a place that's offering community and thriving and true healing.”

Chronically homeless is defined as people who have been without a home for more than a year and have a diagnosed disability. According to Shelburne, the number of chronically homeless individuals in Indianapolis grew 204% in the last five years.

“I was told they need a higher level of care. When I repeatedly asked where I could refer them to for this type of housing, I was repeatedly told, there is no higher level of care," she explained.

That was what inspired her to create Circle City Village.

“We have individuals coming into our program who are blind… we have someone who had all of their toes that were amputated from frostbite… we have intellectual disabilities…," Shelburne said. "We will have very intense wrap-around services."

"We do a lot to help each other," Barb G, who will live in the new community, stated.

WRTV spoke with Barb G, who has been homeless for a few years and will soon live as a missional in the community. That means she will be a mentor to those who also move there.

“Finally having a home. Being able to cook meals and being able to sit out on the porch and drink coffee," Barb said when asked what she's looking forward to.

Right now, the focus is on Phase I, which will build six tiny homes that will accommodate individuals or couples. 10 people have already been selected to live in these homes, and leaders told us there will also be staff support on site to help them around the clock.

Once finished, the organization will focus on Phase II, which will include two- and three-bedroom duplexes for 10 families, as well as a community center and a community garden.

“This will be a place where neighbors get to know each other, where meals are shared, where healing continues," Pastor Ben Wakefield of Lynhurst Baptist Church stated. "And those who once needed support become the very people who offer support and love to one another.”

For advocates, the hope is that this support doesn't end here.

“While there’s no single solution to ending homelessness, it starts with compassion and humility, and this is exactly where Sanctuary Indy has invested its energy," Rabbi Dr. Aaron Spiegel, Executive Director of the Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance, said.

Shelburne said Phase I construction will start in the coming days and will hopefully be completed by the summer. There is not yet a timeline for Phase II.

Project costs are estimated at $1 million for the first phase, and about two-thirds of that budget is already covered by donations received. The organization still needs $300,000 to complete the project.

To learn more about Sanctuary Indy or to donate to the project, you can go to this link.

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Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.