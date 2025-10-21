INDIANAPOLIS — The north side of Indianapolis is now even more connected for runners, walkers and bicyclists.

“People are thrilled by it, to finally see it happening," Peter Courtney, co-owner of Movable Feast, said.

“Everyone is over the moon excited about it," Lara Cooney, owner of Fire & Ice Cafe, emphasized.

“We’re ready for the people to come," Yolanda Malott, president of Taylor's Bakery, stated.

Nickel Plate Trail officially opens on north side, what drivers, bicyclists and walkers should know

On Tuesday, the Nickel Plate Trail officially opened in Marion County. The 10.3-mile trail provides a link from the State Fairgrounds all the way north to Noblesville in Hamilton County.

“Actually getting on it is a sense of community and accomplishment, it’s hard to explain," Courtney said. "The wellness it's gonna bring. The connectivity it's gonna bring. It’s a generational project.”

“I am not going to lie, there were tears in the eyes because we are ready," Malott said. "It impacted all of us, and it is time to get back in the groove. We’re ready.”

“Just allowing our space to be something that is treasured and really making it feel like home," Conney said.

Now that the trail is officially open, you can expect to see a lot more people taking advantage of that connectivity. Community leaders said they expect it to get busy, which means crossings along the trail will get busy, too. That's why IMPD is reminding people to be aware.

“We want everybody to use the trails, we want everybody to be safe on the trails and on street crossings," Shane Foley, Captain with IMPD North District, stated.

Because while the excitement is evident.

"It's a 'yay' day for Indianapolis," Courtney said with a laugh.

So are some concerns.

"We want everybody to be safe," Foley said.

Many of those concerns are due to signal crossings like the one on 62nd and Allisonville. These are where the trail crosses major roadways.

“Many of these crossings have a hawk signal, which will allow pedestrians and cyclists to push a button. It will activate a signal that will tell drivers to stop," Foley explained.

At these crossings, the lights will start flashing yellow once they've been pushed, telling drivers that someone is at the crosswalk and needs to get across.

IMPD emphasized that means drivers should stop. Even if they don't see those flashing lights, Foley said it's important to remain cautious for both cyclists, pedestrians and drivers alike.

“We want drivers who approach these crossings to slow down, to be aware of pedestrians and cyclists. We want pedestrians and cyclists to stop at these crossings before they cross to make sure it’s safe," he said.

The goal is to ensure everyone can enjoy the trail for a long time.

"I see nothing but good things happening for it. That's for sure," Courtney exclaimed.

IMPD said not all of the hawk signals have been activated across the trail yet, so they urge all users and drivers to stay slow and stay aware when approaching any of these crossings.

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.