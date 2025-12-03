Norovirus cases climb across Indiana: How to stay protected during the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — The fast-moving stomach bug 'norovirus' is starting its spread as the holiday season gets underway.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a rise in positive cases across the country, but especially right here in Indiana.

“Flu, RSV, COVID, and norovirus, and there are other diseases that are out there as well," Dr. Amy Lockwood, the Lead of Public Health Partnerships at Verily, said.

Evidence of all of those have appeared in wastewater treatment sites across the country. Verily works with one site in Carmel, along with many other agencies across the nation, including the CDC.

“It's as close as we have to real-time information about what's circulating in a community at any point in time," Dr. Lockwood explained.

In Indiana, doctors are focused on one in particular.

“Norovirus is a virus that tends to go around this time of year, but we’re already seeing higher levels at this point than we usually see," Dr. Shannon Dillon, a pediatrician with Riley Children's Health, stated.

As of mid-November, nearly 14% of tests for norovirus came back positive. That's more than double what was seen just three months ago, when that number was at 6%.

“Cases are going up," Dr. Dillon exclaimed. "We don’t typically tend to see this until later in the season, so something to be aware of especially as we’re going into all the winter holidays.”

That's leading to some concern.

“Keep in mind we are not in true norovirus season yet, most of the oubtreaks are around December, January, February," Dr. Abhigyan Banka, a family medicine doctor with Franciscan Health, said. "So we might be heading towards an increase in uptake as well.”

“If they do start peaking early before Thanksgiving or so - because we do tend to be in close quarters in weather like we’re having in Indiana right now and because people do tend to be so social at holiday concerts and parties and things like that in December - its a really ripe breeding ground for any of those to spread," Dr. Dillon said.

There are some ways to protect yourself if you're shopping, traveling or gathering with others during the season.



Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water – don’t use hand sanitizer by itself as it isn’t very effective against this virus.

Clean and disinfect common surfaces, especially in kitchens and bathrooms.

Wash produce and cook shellfish thoroughly.

“My kids - when they come back from any activity as well as school, the library, whatever it is - they know they have to take their shoes off, take their coat off, go straight to the bathroom and wash their hands," Dr. Abhigyan Banka said with a laugh.

There is no specific medication or vaccination for norovirus. Doctors said if you do get the virus, the most important thing is to remember to drink plenty of liquids to avoid dehydration.

