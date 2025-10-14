INDIANAPOLIS — As the homelessness crisis continues across Indianapolis, faith groups across the north side are partnering together to help tackle the issue. Whether that's by providing funding or making 'move-in kits,' these groups are doing their part to help those in need.

“You see the need. All you have to do is walk around downtown and the need is everywhere," Scott Lowe, one of the founders of Northside Congregations for Housing, said.

North side faith groups unite to tackle chronic homelessness across the city

Solving homelessness is an issue the faith-based community has always focused on.

“Our community has an imperative to make this stuff happen, to address people who are in need," Rabbi Dr. Aaron Spiegel, Executive Director for the Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance (GIMA), said. "Folks have wanted to do it but haven't had the outlet to participate, and now they do.”

Doing so through organizations like Northside Congregations for Housing.

“We’re at about 11 or 12 congregations and about three or four other groups," Lowe explained.

It's a group of faith groups across the north side that have come together to support Streets to Home Indy, an initiative to end long-term and unsheltered homelessness. They're also working with the Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance, which is organizing the faith community’s involvement in the initiative.

“Everybody’s gotta come together," Lowe said. "There’s gotta be one kind of plan that everybody signs on to and lots of different resources, money, expertise and energy and all these things.”

“[It's] not that the city doesn’t have the commitment to make it work, but they have other priorities... we don’t," Rabbi Spiegel said.

So far, GIMA has raised $47,000, with another $300,000 in pledges that are coming soon. All of those funds will go to supporting Streets to Home Indy's work to get people into housing. That adds into about $10 million the city is giving to the campaign as part of its approved 2026 budget.

However, it's not just through funding that local organizations are hoping to help. They're also assembling move-in kits to give to those who are moving into new homes.

“What we are trying to do is provide them with a starting kit for an apartment, and so that would be paper towels, toilet paper, sheets, bedding, a blanket… all the basic items that someone would need to start a home for themselves," Lisa Enright, Director of Missions for Second Presbyterian Church, said.

They've put together over 30 move-in kits, the exact number of people Streets to Home Indy has housed so far.

“It’s just a small part of something we can do," Enright explained." "And it’s tangible things that we can do to be helpful.”

“The faith community starts with the heart, and I really believe there are a lot of people that would love to jump in," Lowe stated

“We need the power of the faith community to keep this on track," Rabbi Spiegel exclaimed.

Streets to Home Indy hopes to provide permanent housing and supportive services for 350 chronically homeless neighbors by June 2026. To learn more about the initiative or to donate, you can go to the GIMA website here.

