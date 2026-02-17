BLOOMINGTON — This President's Day, Indiana University is kicking off its America 250 celebration, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. And if you're a history buff, the Lilly Library on campus is a much-needed stop!

One of America's rarest historical documents now on display at IU

In celebration, the library has curated a special exhibition, featuring many unique pieces from the Revolutionary War Era, but the centerpiece of it all? The Dunlap Broadside, one of the only surviving copies of the Declaration of Independence.

WRTV got a special look inside the exhibit on Monday and learned more about its impact.

“It makes you feel more connected," Lisa Tonkery, a visitor at the library, said.

“It’s awesome that we get to experience something like that!" Daniel Poglitsch, another visitor, exclaimed.

It's one of only 26 surviving copies in the world, and it's right here at Indiana University.

“When I take a couple minutes to look at it, it does kind of give me shivers a little bit," Erika Dowell, Executive Associate Director at the Lilly Library, said with a smile.

Dowell helped curate the exhibit and bring this historic piece to the library.

“The goal of this is to try to bring people together to understand, kind of, where this document came from," she explained. "And to develop a deeper understanding of that time and the complexities of it.”

The Declaration is just one part of a much larger exhibit, featuring many unique pieces.

“A letter written by Benjamin Franklin, some copies of some of the laws that were part of what prompted colonists to think about breaking off from the British Empire, as well as the first printings of the Declaration of Independence in a newspaper, things like that," Dowell said.

Lisa was visiting IU for a college tour with her daughter, but told WRTV this was a needed stop.

“I think it’s really exciting to see the authentic real thing, and it makes you feel really connected to the history of it," Lisa said.

For students like Daniel, it was a special thing to witness.

“It was awesome," Daniel said with a laugh. "I had never actually seen the document in its entirety. We had never gotten to read it, so I actually got to kind of read through it, which was great.”

“It’s always worth reading that and thinking about how some of those beautiful statements about equality apply to our world today," Dowell said.

As we celebrate 250 years as a country, Dowell called it a great reminder of who we are.

“To really understand kind of the context in which it was created helps us, hopefully, have the ability to think more deeply of where we are today," she stated.

Visitors we spoke with encourage anyone to check it out themselves.

“I’m really happy that I got to come see it," Daniel said. "It’s worth your time.”

The exhibit is currently on display at the Lilly Library and is free to visit.

The library is open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see what other exhibits are on display or to schedule a tour, you can go to this link.

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.