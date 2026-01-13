Over 650,000 Hoosier kids could miss out on summer meals after state opts out of food aid program

INDIANAPOLIS — When schools are out for summer, many families here in Indiana are left worried about what, and if, their children will be able to eat. A federal program was made to help, but now the state is choosing not to enroll.

“It’s a lot of kids that will not have access to groceries," Allison Dela Cuesta, Associate Director of State Campaigns for No Kid Hungry, said.

More than 650,000 Hoosier kids face this issue every summer.

“The school meal programs don’t happen during the summer, and so we have a lot of school-aged kiddos, not just little kiddos but middle school and high school kids, who don’t have access to the free or reduced lunches that they qualify for for the other nine to 10 months during the year," Mark Lynch, Director of Advocacy for Indy Hunger Network, stated.

That's why SUN Bucks, sometimes known as Summer EBT, was created.

“We know kids do better when they’re well-fed, when they have consistent nutrition, when they’re not coming into the school year in the fall already at a loss," Emily Weikert Bryant, Executive Director with Feeding Indiana's Hungry, explained.

The program provides eligible families with $120 per child in grocery benefits during the summer.

“As we all know, groceries are more expensive than ever," Dela Cuesta said. "And these benefits allow them to stretch their dollars during summer months when their grocery bills are rising because kids are at home.”

“It’s meeting families where they are to give them the help that they need. To take it to the grocery store, buy SNAP-eligible items, and have it at home for kids to have in the summer," Weikert Bryant stated.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration answered our questions about their decision not to participate this year, saying in part:

"This decision reflects our commitment to using taxpayer dollars responsibly and ensuring that families have access to food assistance through programs that are efficient, sustainable, and widely available… The SUN Bucks program is duplicative of existing services and, for a short-term initiative, carries much higher administrative costs…”

They pointed to programs like SNAP, WIC and Indiana 211 for Hoosiers in need.

Advocates told WRTV it isn't enough.

“When the state doesn’t participate in a program that is such a win-win for everyone… it seems like there’s something else going on," Lynch said.

“This is just another tool in the toolbox to feed their family," Dela Cuesta stated.

38 states and the District of Columbia currently plan to participate, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program at the federal level.

Indiana is one of 12 states that won’t, along with Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

The full statement from FSSA can be seen below.

"The State of Indiana will not be participating in the SUN Bucks program. This decision reflects our commitment to using taxpayer dollars responsibly and ensuring that families have access to food assistance through programs that are efficient, sustainable, and widely available.



Indiana has historically not participated in this program, except for one year during the COVID-19 pandemic when extraordinary circumstances required temporary measures. Today, Indiana already provides significant support to families in need through existing programs:



$116 million per month in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

$117 million annually through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

Indiana 211 offers comprehensive information on summer feeding programs across the state, ensuring families can find local resources when school is out.



The SUN Bucks program is duplicative of these existing services and, for a short-term initiative, carries much higher administrative costs compared to SNAP. Additionally, Indiana is now responsible for a larger share of administrative costs for regular SNAP benefits—an expense that was not budgeted by the legislature. Adding another program with high overhead would divert resources from programs that already serve Hoosiers effectively year-round.



Indiana remains committed to supporting families through proven, cost-effective programs that maximize benefits while minimizing unnecessary administrative spending." FSSA

