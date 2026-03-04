Pedestrian bridge planned for Keystone Ave hopes to boost safety and usage on the Nickel Plate Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — Just days after the cities of Indianapolis and Fishers celebrated the opening of a completed pedestrian bridge over 96th St., many are now wondering when construction will begin on another expected pedestrian bridge: this time over on Keystone Ave.

Indy DPW to build new pedestrian bridge over Keystone Avenue

It's a crossing that many told WRTV on Tuesday needs to be improved.

“Right now, you have to watch like a hawk to cross over," Anthony Cherolis, a long-time bicyclist, said.

“I’ve been getting complaints since the day people started using the trail," Dan Boots, City-County Councilor for District 3, shared.

The dangers are clear to see when you reach Keystone Ave.

“It's unsafe... Cars blowing the light. Cars turning right on red. Cars going out into the left lane to turn right on red," Cherolis said.

For avid cyclists like Cherolis, they said they worry about the crossing every time they use this section of the Nickel Plate Trail.

“Riding on the rail trail is wonderful, but those intersections are really where you have to watch," Cherolis explained. "And there are design things that they’re doing, especially on the Nickel Plate, that haven’t been incorporated back yet.”

“We already have both our bridges, 82nd Street and Keystone, already funded and in design," Boots stated.

Boots is the city-county councilor for part of the trail. He said he's been working with DPW to address safety issues.

“I’ve heard of many near misses," Boots explained. "And with just, really just rude, unobservant drivers that even when brought to their attention still neglect the rules and put pedestrians and cyclists in jeopardy.”

Currently, plans are in the works for a new pedestrian bridge that will cross over Keystone.

“We certainly want to bring an added layer, an added level, of safety with these popular trails. These are big impacts to our community for a number of reasons: they stimulate business, it's a quality of life issue, and people use these for commuting to work," Kyle Bloyd, Chief Communications Officer with Indy DPW stated.

They just hope these added safety measures will encourage more people to use this trail, and many others.

“We need to make Indianapolis, you know, it's a great place to visit, we need to make it a better place to live," Boots said. "And this goes a long way towards the objective.”

“We’ve got more than 100 miles of trails and greenways, and we’re going to continue adding to it," Bloyd said.

“Safe design is safer," Cherolis stated. "You’re going to see more people choose to walk and bike both for transportation and healthy recreation.”

Construction on the pedestrian bridge is expected to begin in 2027. DPW expects construction on the other bridge over 82nd St to start in 2028.

