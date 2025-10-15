REI store closures leave local outdoor retailers wondering about the future

INDIANAPOLIS — Outdoor gear retailer REI is the latest to announce it's pulling the tent on several of its locations. It comes as demand for outdoor equipment declines and discretionary spending for many people slows.

WRTV went across the north side on Wednesday to see how some local outdoor shops are feeling about the decision, and what they expect to see in the future.

“I don’t see that declining, I think folks are going to want to spend time outside," Steve Webler, a manager at Rusted Moon Outfitters in Broad Ripple, said.

“Just downtown alone, everybody’s always on a bicycle," Aaron Short, store manager at Freewheelin' Community Bikes in Mapleton-Fall Creek, said.

For many local outdoor shops, it's a unique market.

“What makes us stand apart is just communicating with our customers and being present, and, again, just trying to offer new and fresh products," Webler said.

During the pandemic, outdoor retailers across the north side thrived.

"We quickly realized that folks were wanting to be outside," Webler explained. "Sales grew, we had a great couple years.”

“During the pandemic, it was insane," Short said. "Cause it was the only thing people could do, is get out on a bike.”

Since then, the rage has shifted.

“I think the current economy and what’s happening from a political standpoint is causing some concern and things to slow down," Webler explained. "There’s been a slow and steady decline regarding sales.”

REI is just the latest of several major outdoor retailers to close some of their doors. Brands like Eddie Bauer and Orvis also announced they would be shutting down some of their locations in the coming year.

“It’s obviously concerning. If they can’t make it, what are we gonna do, right?" said Webler.

WRTV reached out to REI to learn more about the decision. In a statement, they told us:

"After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Paramus, NJ in Q1 2026 and Boston, MA and SoHo, NYC stores in late 2026. We are deeply grateful to our teams, our members and customers, and the stores’ communities for their support over the years. As markets and customer needs evolve, we must adapt to position the co-op for long-term success. We will continue serving members and customers at these locations until closing, and at our other stores across the New York and Boston regions." REI Co-op Communications

For Short and Webler, however, they're hopeful the outdoor crowd will remain strong.

“We’ve still been doing great," Short said. "[We've] seen a huge profit and a rise in used bikes.”

“I think the pandemic opened up the door to a lot of folks, and I think those folks have really learned to love and appreciate what the outdoors has to offer," Webler stated. “We’ll stay optimistic that folks will continue to support us and enjoy the outdoors.”

Right now, REI has announced three location closures, none of which are in Indiana.

