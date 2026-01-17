Retiring mailman Mr. Kenny leaves behind two decades of friendship and service

MERIDIAN-KESSLER — If you've been down Central, Pennsylvania or other streets in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood this week, you probably saw a number of signs lining the streets. It was all to celebrate the end of 20 years of service from their local postman, Kenny.

“It’s not going to be the same without him," one neighbor said.

“I think he’s very, very special!" neighbor Julianne Shannon exclaimed.

“He’s part of us… not just a letter carrier but one of our friends," neighbor Beverly Emmons stated.

They're all talking about Kenneth Caldwell, better known as Mr. Kenny by kids in the community. He's been a member of this Meridian-Kessler neighborhood for more than 30 years.

“I used to be a bus driver, I drove the IndyGo bus," Caldwell told WRTV. "And then I did the post office as a part-time thing. When they offered me the full-time job, I thought - oh, that’s great.”

He's been the mail carrier here for two decades.

“I used to work six days a week, so I would see these people every day," Caldwell explained. "And so it just became like we were family, they treated me like family.”

Neighbors Beverly Emmons and Julianne Shannon said Kenny has always been a light in the neighborhood.

“He’s very humble. He’s very friendly," Emmons said. "He knows everybody and about everybody, if you need to know any gossip - Kenny’s got it!”

“When I was in a car accident six years ago, I had a ton of cards, and I was homebound, like in a wheelchair, and very isolated. And I’m a very extroverted person. And so Kenny was one of those consistent people… it was just that breath of fresh air like every day," Shannon said.

“When the mail doesn’t come, we know Kenny's off the route," Emmons said with a laugh.

Saturday will be Kenny's last day on his beloved route. While he's sad to go, he's also extremely thankful for the friends and memories he made along the way.

“He's made a difference in so many people's lives just by being kind and caring and compassionate and genuine," Shannon exclaimed.

“We love him, Emmons said with a smile.

“I really appreciate the way they have embraced me and took me in as a family member and not just as a mailman," Caldwell said with tears in his eyes. "I’m just so overwhelmed, I don’t know what to say.”

For Kenny, being there for his community was more than delivering letters and packages.

