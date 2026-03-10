Revitalization project aims to turn northeast side park into community hub

INDIANAPOLIS — An $800,000 project is helping to transform a community park on Indy's northeast side, with the goal of turning the area into a vibrant community space for residents across the neighborhood to enjoy.

It's part of a larger $150 million investment in city parks, which will deliver major improvements to over a third of the city’s 218 parks. Projects have begun all across Indianapolis, including here at Doris Cowherd Park.

“People love coming over here and having picnics and stuff like that," Sharper Cunningham shared.

Cunningham has lived near Doris Cowherd Park for more than 30 years.

“Years ago, we used to have a basketball court right here," he explained. "And some of the best basketball players in the city used to play right over here in this park.”

Since then, nothing has changed, and that's not necessarily a good thing.

“I’d be happy to see any kind of improvement," Cunningham said with a laugh.

“We need an update, we need an upgrade at our parks," Keith Graves, City-County Councilor for District 9, stated.

Graves knows the impact a project like this can make.

“Park by park in the east side of Indianapolis, we’ve seen the quality of life improve, and that’s because of these renovations," he explained. "Fun places to play is the beginning of real community, and convening spaces is how you know your neighbors best.”

For Indy Parks, it's just one step in the process as part of the city's focus on placemaking and revitalizing neighborhoods.

“These are really important because they’re neighborhood parks. They're not some of those bigger parks," Alex Cortwright, Chief Communications Officer with Indy Parks, said. "These are the ones people can walk to, they can ride their bike to. They’re truly a place of neighborhood connection, quality of life.”

The project will include a new playground, paved trail and a multi-use lawn space for soccer and other sports.

“[We hope] folks come out and have a good time. Those core childhood memories are made for kids on these new playgrounds," Cortwright said.

This is just one of several projects happening on the northeast side. Other projects include a new splash pad at Dubarry Park and a new playground at Virginia Lee O’Brien Park. Those projects, along with Doris Cowherd Park, are set to be completed by the end of the year.

“These parks are for our faith community, our business community, those who just want to take their shoes off and enjoy Indianapolis," Graves stated.

“I want to see it finished. I can’t wait to see the finished product," Cunningham said.

