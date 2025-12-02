SOBRO — Neighbors helping neighbors in need. That's what's happening in one SoBro neighborhood during this snowy winter season.

"We're shoveling snow," Anderson York told WRTV with a laugh.

Anderson York and Camden Brooks are a father/son team that was out on Tuesday morning helping their neighbors on Caroline Ave.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Snowy weather turns into day of kindness for residents in SoBro neighborhood

“He’s [a neighbor] getting dialysis equipment delivered tomorrow and needed an area clean so they could actually deliver that," York explained. "So we showed up to do that for him."

It's something York told WRTV he's done since he and his family moved to the area five years ago.

“Every year when we get some snow, a sizable amount of snow, I always put out just a Facebook Post on some of our neighborhood groups, so if there’s any elderly or disabled neighbors that just need somebody to come shovel their snow for them," York said.

York may have been doing it for years, but now, because of how many people reached out to him last year to help, he decided to expand his operation. He now coordinates with a number of other residents across the neighborhood to help serve all their neighbors in need.

“When Anderson started this group, we hopped on as soon as we could and offered whatever services we can," Kris Graphman, a resident in the neighborhood, stated.

Graphman and his wife just moved to SoBro, but they knew they wanted to help the cause.

“We love the community. We love the SoBro area," Graphman exclaimed. "So, just giving back to the community. We do have a lot of seniors in the neighborhood, so if we can help out them, that’s great - it just makes us feel good.”

WRTV

We spoke with some neighbors who benefited from Anderson and Camden's kindness. Each one of them told WRTV how thankful they are to live in a community like this one.

For Anderson and Camden, the feeling is the same.

“He’s like the reason I do this. I do this so I can build a better world for him," York said.

“I like being out in the snow, and I like the cold, and I just like being with my dad," Camden said with a smile.

York told WRTV they plan to continue offering these snow removal services every time it snows. You can reach out through Facebook if you live in the SoBro neighborhood or have loved ones who may need assistance.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.