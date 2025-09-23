Speeding, crashes and frustration: North side residents push for change on Millersville Road

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents in one north side neighborhood are raising concerns over traffic issues on their roads.

WRTV spoke with neighbors who live on Millersville Road. They told us issues like speeding and cars running through stop signs have caused a number of accidents in their neighborhood. Now, they want something done to help.

“They use Millersville Road like a drag strip," Kenny Courts, who lives on the roadway, told WRTV.

“We’ve had a rash of just irresponsible, reckless, selfish driving," Kyle Bloyd, Chief Communication Officer for DPW, exclaimed.

They're talking about the intersection of Millersville Road and 42nd Street.

“I’ll be sitting in my house and the windows will be closed, and it’s almost like my windows are wide open, the way they screech the tires and just roll right on," Kenny explained.

Kenny moved to the area eight years ago. Since he moved in, he's said this has been an issue.

“They don’t bother about stopping at the stop signs," Kenny said. "They just California roll just straight on through.”

Kenny told WRTV that he's had to repair his fence three times as a result of people speeding through those stop signs, T-boning each other and landing in his yard.

“It's scary," he said. "It's scary and it's nerve-wracking."

Kenny said he went to the city once with his concerns. The city put up a two-way traffic sign near the intersection as a response.

"I've complained and complained and complained and nothing seems to ever happen," he explained. "They put that sign up there, and that still hasn’t helped any."

That's why he decided to call WRTV with his concerns.

We went out to the intersection on Tuesday to see what was going on. While we were there, we saw car after car completely ignore the three stop signs.

“Maybe we can get some speed bumps put down through here," Kenny said. "And they’ll slow down and they won’t be able to come rolling through here like they’re Mario Andretti.”

According to IMPD data, there have been seven crashes or traffic stops at that intersection in the last year.

DPW told us they're working with IMPD and DMD to find better ways to address these issues.

“There's a lot going on to help better understand these crashes rather than just saying, well, this is a number on a piece of paper," Bloyd explained. "Is there an infrastructure problem? Is there line-of-sight problems with people's fences or hedging, or whatever? Is it simply the way the light is visible when the sun is going down or coming up? And so we're trying to collect all these new data points to help better understand what might be causing this.”

Residents like Kenny are just hopeful something will happen soon.

“I don’t know what else I can do or what else I can say," he exclaimed.

Bloyd said if you're experiencing speeding or traffic issues in your neighborhood, you can reach out to any of these sources for help:

