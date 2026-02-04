Speedway businesses hit hard by water main breaks, boil water advisory

SPEEDWAY — The frigid temperatures we've been experiencing for the last few weeks have led to a new problem: an increase in water main breaks. In just the last few days, we've seen several breaks both in downtown Indianapolis and Speedway.

For local business owners, it's taking a toll.

“It's hitting all of us the hardest," Benjamin Beyer, a manager at Fundaes Ice Cream and Sweets in Speedway, stated.

Four water main breaks in the last two days. That's what Speedway businesses have been dealing with all week long.

“Bottled and bagged iced and water, we’re here for you," Brian Thiesing, shop lead at Founders Grounds Coffee Company, said with a laugh.

Founders Grounds in Speedway managed to stay open on Tuesday, but with some precautions in place.

“Our water lines are hardwired into all of our brewing systems, so it’s been a lot of flexing around using bottled water, bagged ice," Thiesing explained. "Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do hot drinks.”

That obviously impacts business at a coffee shop.

“A few people have turned their noses up about it and left… we’re just trying to be as flexible as we can with it," Thiesing said.

While businesses like Founders Grounds found a way to stay open on Tuesday, the more common sight around Speedway was closed signs. Several businesses had to shut down their shops as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the break.

“It’s not, like, super fiscal or easy or quick for us to be open," Beyer said.

Fundaes Ice Cream had to close on Tuesday due to the boil water advisory.

“It’s just kind of tough to already be in a slow season like this," Beyer explained. "For someone, like, as small as we are, to have a decrease in sales overall and be forced to close this long… it just hurts us overall.”

“In the past two weeks, we’ve seen about 100 water main breaks," Ben Easley with Citizens Energy Group said.

Easley explained that water main breaks are pretty common during this time of year.

“Water main breaks can happen for a variety of reasons, including the age of the pipe or the makeup of the pipe, what materials are used, but certainly extreme cold temperatures," he said.

But Citizens Energy works as fast as possible when they do happen to make sure people are safe.

“We just ask people to get them on our radar, so we can get out and address them," Easley stated.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to be fixed," Thiesing said with a laugh. "That we’ll be back to business by the weekend.”

Speedway announced on Tuesday that the boil water advisory will be in effect until at least Friday afternoon.

They will collect the first water sample on Wednesday and then collect a second sample 24 hours later. If both samples meet state drinking water standards, then the boil water advisory will be lifted.

