INDIANAPOLIS — If you've shopped for a new car recently, you may still have a case of sticker shock. The average price of a new car rose to more than $50,000 in September. That's a new record, according to Kelley Blue Book.

“A lot of people wanna stay away from that almost mortgage payment on vehicles," Renata Rodriguez, Sales Manager at A2Z Autos, said.

Sticker shock as new car prices hit over $50,000; here's how drivers are saving

WRTV went around the north side on Thursday to see where people are searching for other options.

Ty's Automotive on Keystone Avenue is one of those places. It's been on the north side since 1980.

"I've had customers for my whole life," Owner Ty Tarr told us with a smile.

Recently, though, he's seen a shift with his customers.

"I would say they probably hold onto them [cars] a little longer than they used to," Tarr said. "Cars are expensive and they want to keep theirs running.”

If you decide to buy a new car, your average monthly payment could be around $749. But there are other options if you're looking for a car but not willing to spend as much, one of which is buying used.

“With the rise of prices, these monthly payments go crazy," Rodriguez said, laughing. "[So buying used] has been a lot more popular nowadays."

Rodriguez has seen the influx while working at A2Z Autos.

“Overall, it’s just a hard experience for customers, and for us, to get good-quality vehicles for a decent price," she said

She explained to WRTV how their customer base is changing.

“A lot more people have been struggling financially, of course," Rodriguez said. "So most people try to stay under budget, try to look for vehicles under $10K.”

With the average price of a new car now five times that amount, you have to get creative.

“Go for a used vehicle," Rodriguez emphasized. "Try to build that credit and then, you know, hopefully after that you can get a new vehicle.”

“Just maintain it," Tarr exclaimed. "When something happens — a light's on or a funny noise or something — get it checked out, get it fixed before it gets stacked up and you can't afford it."

Kelley Blue Book attributes the surge to several factors, including rising auto tariffs, lingering supply chain disruptions and high manufacturing costs.

They also warn that buyers should brace for another significant price jump with 2026 model year vehicles.

