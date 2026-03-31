Study finds unsafe levels of toxic lead in some kids fast-fashion clothing, warns parents of exposure

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents may want to take a closer look at what their children are wearing, after a new study found that some children's fast-fashion clothing contained lead levels above the U.S. federal regulatory limit.

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Study finds unsafe levels of toxic lead in some kids fast-fashion clothing

Fast fashion may be an easy and affordable way to dress kids who are constantly growing, but new research from Marian University revealed that affordability could lead to some hidden health risks.

“We assume we have a regulation, and it’s taking care of us, but it seems, right now, there is definitely deficits," Dr. Kamila Deavers, principal investigator for the project, stated.

For Deavers, this issue is personal.

“My daughter had lead poisoning when she was two years old," she explained. "And it was actually sourced out of toys [coating].”

That happened before today’s strict federal lead limits were in place and is what inspired her research.

“Everyone knows soil, water - the most common sources - but no one's realizing the lead is also in different sources," Deavers explained. "And more and more articles are popping up about the lead in the clothing, and I was curious, how much was truly there?”

“We can all agree that this is something that shouldn’t be happening, and it’s scary and concerning that it is," Cristina Avello, an undergraduate researcher with the project, stated.

Avello and her research partner, Priscila Espinoza, are both on pre-medicine tracks at Marian University. They joined Deaver's lab after learning about the project.

Both told WRTV they saw it as an opportunity to combine impactful scientific research with community education on an overlooked health issue.

“Children are the most vulnerable to the negative side effects of lead and lead poisoning, and they’re also the population that’s going to be chewing on clothing or putting things in their mouth," Avello explained.

“It’s not something that I really thought about, especially something that’s common in the world like clothing," Espinoza said.

In the research at Marian, they tested 11 shirts in a range of bright and muted colors, including red, yellow, pink, blue and gray, from various retailers.

The team found that every item exceeded the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s limit of 100 parts per million (ppm) of lead for children’s products. No matter the brand, brightly colored textiles, like red and yellow, tended toward higher amounts of total lead than muted colors.

They also learned that if children chew on the fabric, even briefly, they could be exposed to dangerous lead levels.

“The most consideration is IQ decrease, especially up to six years old, that's when we see the biggest drop, neurological effects, behavioral issues, issues with the concentration, also cardiovascular effects," Deavers explained.

Now, the team hopes its work raises awareness of the issue and leads to change.

“I think it's important for parents to become aware," Espinoza said. "Just for the safety of their own children."

“I hope that we can have regulations that protect children, that protect our vulnerable populations," Avello stated.

“As a parent, you want to protect your children," Deavers said.

The team plans to expand its sample size in the future and investigate whether laundering contaminated garments could spread lead to other clothing or leave residue inside washing machines.

Deavers also said parents of young children who chew on clothing should try to minimize that behavior as much as possible and be aware that standard washing may not remove lead.

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Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.