The joy of reading: Inside a program building confidence and reading skills in young Indy students

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a big focus on improving literacy rates across Indianapolis, and one local program is hoping to help.

It's called Circle City Readers, and it's a high-dosage tutoring program meant to help the youngest students in our community learn how to read through small-group, personalized learning sessions.

“When that lightbulb goes off, it’s a feeling you can’t take away," La'Kia Bartlett, a lead tutor for the program, exclaimed.

"I feel like every kid can benefit from having this opportunity," Bridget Kennedy, another lead tutor for the program, stated.

For these students at Pleasant Run Elementary School, reading is one of the best parts of their day.

“There’s just a joy in it," Kennedy said with a smile. "A joy in the relationship with the kids and really at the school.”

Kennedy and Bartlett have both been with the program at Pleasant Run Elementary for three years.

“We work in 30-minute sessions with the students on very specified, data-driven lessons for each of them that is very personalized to what their needs are," Kennedy explained.

“It helps to boost confidence. It helps to boost self-esteem," Bartlett said. "And it helps to just get that, just I’m feeling better, I’m doing better, and I have this other person in my school that I can connect with.”

A sign right outside the school says it all: 86.5% of students at Pleasant Run passed the IREAD3 exam. Leaders told WRTV those numbers showcase just how beneficial this program can be.

“It’s been amazing. To see our growth every year is awesome," Holly Morgan, Deputy Director of the Office of Education Innovation, said.

Morgan oversees the Circle City Readers program.

“Last year in 2024, we had 60% of our third graders pass IREAD, and then this past year, in 2025, we had 76% of our third graders pass IREAD, which outpaces IPS and it’s right on par with all of Marion County,” she stated.

While the focus is on reading, these students learn much more.

“They’re adding those tools to their toolkit," Bartlett said. "Not just their reading toolkit but their personality toolkit: how do we learn, how do we treat others, what does kindness look like, what does respect look like.”

“When you have that relationship, you understand them," Kennedy explained. "Then your approach can be a little different and then that can give them a really safe and secure place to be.”

The program currently serves students in 10 elementary schools across the city. The hope is to make it even bigger.

“This is just such a successful environment, it’s just a successful program. The expansion of it would be kind of a dream," Kennedy said.

The program is looking for tutors for the next school year. To learn more about how it works, or to apply, you can go to their website here.

