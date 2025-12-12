Turning fear to faith: Indy churches holding Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations despite ICE efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis churches are moving forward with celebrations this year, even amid growing fears and concern over immigration enforcement.

Every year, hundreds of parishioners across Indianapolis come together to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe - a holiday honoring the Virgin Mary as the patron saint of Mexico. While excitement for the festivities is evident, there is also some growing concerns.

“We are always concerned about safety, being a cathedral on the circle in downtown Indianapolis, several blocks from the Statehouse," Rev. Canon Monique Ellison stated.

It's one of the biggest events of the year for the Latino community here in Indianapolis.

“Celebrating the Virgin Mary and the aberration, the vision, that indigenous people had of her in Mexico," Ellison explained.

This is Ellison's second year helping with the event.

“It is a big deal," she said. "It’s one of the most important devotionals of the year, and people come from all over for this service.”

This year, however, could look a little different.

We asked Ellison if some of her parishioners are hesitant about attending this year. Her response:

"Probably, yeah."

That hesitation is due to increased raids and deportations from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

“The policies are truly the crux of how a community gives a beacon to those who are trying to call it home," Gurinder Kaur, CEO of the Immigrant Welcome Center, said. "We are sending them a message that they’re not welcome.”

“We invite people to make their own decisions about their concerns and whether or not they feel safe," Ellison said.

Despite it all, the celebration will still be special for all, whether they attend or not.

“Stay positive. I know it’s a really hard time, and everybody wants to become negative from this situation, but I tell you to stay positive," Crystal Varela, Founder of Indy Immigrant Solutions, said.

“No matter what, God is with them," Ellison stated.

The festival starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and leads to a special Mass, including mariachi bands performing, parishioners singing “Las Mañanitas” (the Mexican birthday song) and Aztec dancers.

