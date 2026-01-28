Utility bills climbing? These tricks will help you stay warm without breaking the bank

INDIANAPOLIS — The frigid temperatures don't seem to be leaving anytime soon, and that's keeping many people worried about what their utility bills will look like this time next month.

“You think that you’re actually saving money, but when it has to fight to get back to temperature again, it’s going out the window," Anthony Schluttenhofer, service manager with Mister Quik Home Services, stated.

Focusing on your thermostat is a crucial first step.

“Make sure that we’re not deviating too far away from our natural set point on our thermostat," Schluttenhofer explained. "The farther we get away from that, the more chance that we’re gonna spend more money trying to heat up the environment around us.”

That set point should be around 72 degrees. If you're already there, the next step is to check your system.

“We wanna make sure we’re not blocking any returns. We wanna make sure that we keep all of our supply vents open, and we’re constantly keeping an eye on and changing our filter," Schluttenhofer stated.

Because little things make a big difference in your savings.

“If they have regular maintenance, they’ll catch that, and you can clean that," Schluttenhofer said.

Making sure your HVAC system is up-to-date, clean, and working properly is important, but some easy do-it-yourself projects can help, using products you can grab from your local hardware store.

"It's dirt cheap, and it's so easy to do," Bob Bond with Sullivan Hardware & Garden exclaimed.

Insulating windows can be one simple fix.

“Around your old windows and stuff, you put up some of those window insulation kind of kit sort of things," Bond explained. "Where its got the two-way tape, it’s got some clear plastic, you can still see through the windows, you can still use the blinds on it.”

Or eliminating drafts from around your home.

“We get a lot of people coming in for these kinds of things - where it’s just an old vinyl thing, you can cut it with scissors, it’s got sticky tape on it, you put it on the inside or the outside, and it makes it so you don't get the draft that comes in," Bond stated.

For issues that may require more attention, local businesses are ready to help.

“Tell us what’s actually going on. We usually have multiple solutions on any kind of project," Bond said.

“It doesn’t cost you anything for us to show up and take a look at what's going on, and then we can set you straight," Schluttenhofer stated.

Other things you can try include warming yourself instead, by layering clothing, using heated items (think blankets or mattress pads), utilizing space heaters and closing doors in unused rooms or areas.

