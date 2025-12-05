"We've built our lives here": Indy immigrants share concerns over federal immigration policy changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Immigrants living in Indianapolis are raising concerns about the future of their lives and their families, all due to recent action by the federal government.

For immigrants and immigrant advocates, those decisions are raising some questions.

“They want to make their lives better. They may want to make the lives of their children better," Gurinder Kaur, CEO of the Immigrant Welcome Center, said.

It's a sentiment felt by immigrants all across the community.

"I come to the United States, and I work hard," Yousem told WRTV.

Yousem is the owner of Taste of Yemen on 38th St.

“Everybody like my Middle East food, and people in Indiana can’t make that Middle East food like I can as a chef for 15 years," he said.

Yousem and his family immigrated to the United States from Yemen almost a decade ago.

“I like the freedom in the United States, and I come for my kids and my wife," he explained. "It’s not safe [there] for me and my kids.”

WRTV spoke with a lot of people in the immigrant community who did not want to be on camera for fear of being recognized. They told us they've spent years building their lives — and their livelihoods — here in the United States.

“Many of our clients are not recently arrived clients. Many of our clients have been in the community for one to two or even 30 years," Kaur said.

The Immigrant Welcome Center helps thousands here in Indianapolis every year. These recent policy changes have raised some concerns.

“When we have policies that are creating rhetoric that is anti-immigrant, that are creating divisions within the community based on immigration, that are looking at restricting access to integration of families, restricting access to services that are important to children and families to thrive, then we are sending them a message that they are not welcome," Kaur exclaimed.

It's something she, and many local immigrants, are hoping will not expand.

“The policies are truly the crux of how a community gives a beacon to those who are trying to call it home, whether they feel welcome or not," Kaur said.

“My country is not good and it’s not freedom. For my life, I stay here," Yemen stated.

