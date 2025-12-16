'We've made a dent': Indiana Crime Guns Task Force seizes hundreds of illegal guns and narcotics in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force works to combat gun violence across the state by going after illegal firearms, drugs and violent offenders.

The task force was established back in 2021. The team consists of several law enforcement officers and analysts from agencies across central Indiana. Since it began, they've made significant strides in fighting gun violence and organized crime. In 2025, they've shown nothing different.

“We believe that we’ve made a dent in some of the violence that has occurred throughout central Indiana," IMPD Lt. Jered Hidlebaugh of ICGTF told WRTV.

“554 handguns, illegal weapons, have been taken off city streets in Fishers since this initiative began," Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart stated.

It's something the city of Indianapolis has seen directly.

“Violent crime is down. Homicides are down. Aggravated assaults are down, and I think that that’s due to a lot of the work that the Indiana Crime Task Force, with all of our partners, has done," Lt. Hidlebaugh explained.

According to IMPD, in 2025, the task force:



Seized 346 illegal firearms, including 186 machine gun conversions

Confiscated more than 120lbs of narcotics, including over 12lbs of fentanyl

Seized nearly $208,000 tied to criminal activity

Made 312 arrests

Filed multiple state and federal warrants on violent offenders

“To say we’re extremely proud doesn't really do it justice," Indiana State Police Chief Public Information Officer Captain Ron Galaviz said. "When you get to see the tangible results, it’s not just the folks with the boots on the ground, notwithstanding. There is a ton of work that goes on behind the scenes that doesn’t get the credit that they deserve.”

“Because as the Indianapolis area goes, the suburbs go," Chief Edhart said. "And so if you want to have a safe community, this is a partnership that you should be in so everybody can get in the effort to make all our communities safe.”

“We want to go out there, get these violent criminals, get these firearms that they're illegally carrying from them and make central Indiana a little bit safer," Lt. Hidlebaugh stated.

Although they've made strides, the task force said they still need the help of community members to make the area even safer.

IMPD said they are continuing to urge gun owners to keep their guns locked, somewhere safe and where children can't get them. They also said if you see something happening in your community, to call IMPD and let them know what is going on.

