INDIANAPOLIS — As the colder temperatures come to town, it's a good time to start thinking about preparing your home for the upcoming winter season.

WRTV went around the north side on Wednesday to see what you should know and where you can go for help.

Winter is coming: How to get your home ready before the first freeze

One of the spots we stopped at was Sullivan Hardware and Garden on Keystone Avenue.

"Even I can do these things," Bob Bond, an employee, said with a smile.

He told WRTV he's seen a trend over the last few years.

“Usually when we get that first real hard freeze, that first time that it gets really cold, we’ll get people coming in," Bond explained.

“If you wait until something goes off, then you’re probably thinking about a much larger repair bill," Angie Hicks, Co-Founder of Angi, said.

That's why they both emphasized the importance of preparing ahead of time.

“If you’re neglecting your furnace, I guarantee that on that cold January morning is when it’s gonna go out," Hicks stated. "So, you wanna make sure that you’re ahead of things and prepared, so you’re not in an emergency situation later.”

"If you kind of got it in your mind like, 'Oh yeah, a year ago or two years ago, or my neighbor had this issue, maybe I ought to do something about it,' — now’s a really good time," Bond said.

There are several easy and cheap ways to do so.

“If you’ve got exposed pipes, you take something like this [pipe wrap insulation] and you just wrap it around the pipe there, and it’ll make it so it’s more likely to stay warm than freeze from being exposed," Bond said.

“Make sure your windows and doors are sealed well because you can lose a lot of draft through the windows and doors if they’re not," Hicks said. "An easy tip to tell if you need it or not is to take a lit candle and walk near a window or door, and if the flame flickers, you need more sealing.”

“Look for cracks and crevices around windows and doors," Bond stated. "Look for anywhere where birds or mice might get into, that kind of thing.”

“Furnace tune-up, gutter cleaned, the weather stripping," Hicks emphasized.

While preparation is key, you can't always prevent an emergency. But if you do face one, they said not to panic and go to your local hardware store for help.

“We’ve been through this," Bond said. "We live here and we know all these same problems.”

They do emphasize keeping extra supplies on hand just in case of an emergency. That can include things like extra blankets, flashlights and non-perishable food just in case of a weather-related issue.

